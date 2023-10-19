Café littéraire avec Florian ARFEUILLERE Le Bourg Saint-Robert, 19 octobre 2023, Saint-Robert.

Saint-Robert,Corrèze

Café littéraire salle André Rousseau le JEUDI 19 OCTOBRE à 20h30 salle Bel air Amitié. Organisé en partenariat avec la Librairie du Parc d’Objat.

RENCONTRE – DÉBAT avec Florian ARFEUILLERE.

Florian est un financier, poète, voyageur, gourmand de notre Corrèze. Si vous aimez le vin, les histoires de famille, les années folles et ses femmes extraordinaires alors vous dégusterez ses romans sans modération.

Avec la participation d’un vigneron des Coteaux de Voutezac (dégustation)..

2023-10-19

Le Bourg

Saint-Robert 19310 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Café littéraire in the Salle André Rousseau on THURSDAY OCTOBER 19 at 8.30pm in the Salle Bel air Amitié. Organized in partnership with Librairie du Parc d’Objat.

MEETING – DEBATE with Florian ARFEUILLERE.

Florian is a financier, poet, traveler and gourmet from the Corrèze region. If you like wine, family stories, the Roaring Twenties and his extraordinary women, then you’ll enjoy his novels without moderation.

With the participation of a Coteaux de Voutezac winemaker (tasting).

Café literario en la sala André Rousseau el JUEVES 19 DE OCTUBRE a las 20.30 h en la sala Bel air Amitié. Organizado en colaboración con la Librairie du Parc d’Objat.

ENCUENTRO – DEBATE con Florian ARFEUILLERE.

Florian es un financiero, poeta, viajero y gastrónomo de Corrèze. Si le gustan el vino, las historias familiares, los locos años veinte y sus extraordinarias mujeres, disfrutará sin moderación de sus novelas.

Con la participación de un viticultor de los Coteaux de Voutezac (degustación).

Café littéraire salle André Rousseau am DONNERSTAG, 19. OKTOBER, um 20:30 Uhr Salle Bel air Amitié. Organisiert in Zusammenarbeit mit der Librairie du Parc in Objat.

BEGEGNUNG – DISKUSSION mit Florian ARFEUILLERE.

Florian ist ein Finanzier, Poet, Reisender und Feinschmecker aus unserer Corrèze. Wenn Sie Wein, Familiengeschichten, die Roaring Twenties und seine außergewöhnlichen Frauen lieben, werden Sie seine Romane ohne Mäßigung genießen.

Mit der Teilnahme eines Winzers der Coteaux de Voutezac (Weinprobe).

