FESTIVAL de blues Le Bourg Saint-Quentin-la-Chabanne, 25 août 2023, Saint-Quentin-la-Chabanne.

Saint-Quentin-la-Chabanne,Creuse

6ème édition du Festival International de Blues de St Quentin la Chabanne. Dans une ambiance festive, conviviale, et avec un accès libre à toutes les prestations, l’équipe organisatrice souhaite montrer la richesse de la musique Blues et le talent des musiciens et bands qui se succèderont pour le plaisir de toutes et tous.

AU PROGRAMME

– 17h45 – Ouverture du Festival

– 18h à 19h30 – Bernard Sellam and the Boyz from the Hood

– 19h45 à 21h15 – Jonn « Del Toro » Richardson

– 21h30 à 23h – Mister Tchang Bluz Explosion

– 23h15 à minuit – Jam.

2023-08-25 fin : 2023-08-26 00:00:00. EUR.

Le Bourg

Saint-Quentin-la-Chabanne 23500 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



6th edition of the Festival International de Blues de St Quentin la Chabanne. In a festive, friendly atmosphere, and with free access to all performances, the organizing team aims to showcase the richness of Blues music and the talent of the musicians and bands who will perform for the pleasure of all.

ON THE PROGRAM

– 5:45pm – Opening of the Festival

– 6pm to 7:30pm – Bernard Sellam and the Boyz from the Hood

– 7:45pm to 9:15pm – Jonn « Del Toro » Richardson

– 9:30 to 11 p.m. – Mister Tchang Bluz Explosion

– 11:15pm to midnight – Jam

6ª edición del Festival Internacional de Blues de St Quentin la Chabanne. En un ambiente festivo y cordial, y con acceso gratuito a todas las actuaciones, el equipo organizador espera dar a conocer la riqueza de la música Blues y el talento de los músicos y bandas que actuarán para el placer de todos.

EN EL PROGRAMA

– 17.45 h – Inauguración del Festival

– 18.00 a 19.30 h – Bernard Sellam and the Boyz from the Hood

– 19.45 h a 21.15 h – Jonn ‘Del Toro’ Richardson

– 21.30 h a 23.00 h – Mister Tchang Bluz Explosion

– 23.15 h a 24.00 h – Jam

6. Ausgabe des Internationalen Bluesfestivals in St Quentin la Chabanne. In einer festlichen, geselligen Atmosphäre und mit freiem Zugang zu allen Darbietungen möchte das Organisationsteam den Reichtum der Bluesmusik und das Talent der Musiker und Bands zeigen, die nacheinander auftreten werden, um alle und jeden zu erfreuen.

AU PROGRAMM

– 17.45 Uhr – Eröffnung des Festivals

– 18.00 bis 19.30 Uhr – Bernard Sellam and the Boyz from the Hood

– 19.45 bis 21.15 Uhr – Jonn « Del Toro » Richardson

– 21:30 bis 23:00 Uhr – Mister Tschang Bluz Explosion

– 23.15 bis 24.00 Uhr – Jam

