La marche du dimanche le bourg Saint-Martin-de-Fressengeas
La marche du dimanche le bourg Saint-Martin-de-Fressengeas, 8 octobre 2023, Saint-Martin-de-Fressengeas.
Saint-Martin-de-Fressengeas,Dordogne
Le 2ème dimanche du mois, ouvert à tous / Rdv à 9h30 devant l’Othentic.
2023-10-08 fin : 2023-10-08 . .
le bourg
Saint-Martin-de-Fressengeas 24800 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
The 2nd Sunday of the month, open to all / Meeting point at 9:30 am in front of the Othentic
2º domingo de mes, abierto a todos / Punto de encuentro a las 9.30 h delante del Othentic
Sonntag im Monat, offen für alle / Treffpunkt um 9:30 Uhr vor dem Othentic
Mise à jour le 2023-09-18 par Isle-Auvézère