La marche du dimanche le bourg Saint-Martin-de-Fressengeas, 8 octobre 2023, Saint-Martin-de-Fressengeas.

Saint-Martin-de-Fressengeas,Dordogne

Le 2ème dimanche du mois, ouvert à tous / Rdv à 9h30 devant l’Othentic.

2023-10-08 fin : 2023-10-08 . .

le bourg

Saint-Martin-de-Fressengeas 24800 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The 2nd Sunday of the month, open to all / Meeting point at 9:30 am in front of the Othentic

2º domingo de mes, abierto a todos / Punto de encuentro a las 9.30 h delante del Othentic

Sonntag im Monat, offen für alle / Treffpunkt um 9:30 Uhr vor dem Othentic

Mise à jour le 2023-09-18 par Isle-Auvézère