Marché de Noel Le bourg Saint-Jean-de-Marsacq
Marché de Noel Le bourg Saint-Jean-de-Marsacq, 1 décembre 2023, Saint-Jean-de-Marsacq.
L’association des Parents d’Elèves organise son traditionnel MARCHE DE NOEL.
Nombreux Artisans Créateurs.
2023-12-16 fin : 2023-12-16 22:00:00. EUR.
Le bourg Salle Fernand Secheer
Saint-Jean-de-Marsacq 40230 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
The Parents’ Association organizes its traditional CHRISTMAS MARKET.
Many creative craftsmen
La Asociación de Padres de Alumnos organiza su tradicional mercadillo navideño.
Muchos artesanos creativos
Die Elternvereinigung organisiert ihren traditionellen Weihnachtsmarkt.
Zahlreiche kreative Kunsthandwerker
