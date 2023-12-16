Marché de Noel Le bourg Saint-Jean-de-Marsacq, 1 décembre 2023, Saint-Jean-de-Marsacq.

Saint-Jean-de-Marsacq,Landes

L’association des Parents d’Elèves organise son traditionnel MARCHE DE NOEL.

Nombreux Artisans Créateurs.

2023-12-16 fin : 2023-12-16 22:00:00. EUR.

Le bourg Salle Fernand Secheer

Saint-Jean-de-Marsacq 40230 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Parents’ Association organizes its traditional CHRISTMAS MARKET.

Many creative craftsmen

La Asociación de Padres de Alumnos organiza su tradicional mercadillo navideño.

Muchos artesanos creativos

Die Elternvereinigung organisiert ihren traditionellen Weihnachtsmarkt.

Zahlreiche kreative Kunsthandwerker

Mise à jour le 2023-11-23 par OTI LAS