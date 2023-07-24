Repas – concert à La Baratte Le Bourg Saint-Denis-le-Vêtu
Catégories d’Évènement:
Repas – concert à La Baratte Le Bourg Saint-Denis-le-Vêtu, 24 juillet 2023, Saint-Denis-le-Vêtu.
Saint-Denis-le-Vêtu,Manche
Repas – concert. Plus d’informations et réservation par téléphone..
2023-07-24 à 20:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-24 22:00:00. .
Le Bourg
Saint-Denis-le-Vêtu 50210 Manche Normandie
Meal – concert. More information and reservation by phone.
Comida y concierto. Más información y reservas por teléfono.
Mahlzeit – Konzert. Weitere Informationen und Reservierung per Telefon.
Mise à jour le 2023-06-27 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche