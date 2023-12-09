Spectacle au Café-Théâtre Chez Tonton : C’est Vraiment Très Intéressant Le Bourg Saint-Aubin, 9 décembre 2023, Saint-Aubin.

Saint-Aubin,Lot-et-Garonne

Spectacle musical mis en scéne par Jean-Paul DELVOR.

Avec Jean-Paul DELVOR, Virginia FIX et Bernard ROUYRE.

« Humour et culture générale ne sont pas incompatibles. La preuve?

De fil en aiguille ou du coq à l’âne, grâce à la compagnie DALVA, vous allez enrichir votre vocabulaire, repulper votre Q.I et muscler vos zygomatiques!

Parsemé d’anecdotes absurdes, futiles, ou « vraiment très intéressantes », ce divertissement tout public propose un répertoire musical varié : Daft Punk, Boby Lapointe, Johnny, Edith Piaf, Les Rita Mitsouko, Bénabar, Richard Gotainer, etc…Un cocktail détonant d’humour et de chansons. Un spectacle frais et tonique à consommer sans modération (L’abus de rire est bon pour la santé). ».

2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-09 23:00:00. EUR.

Le Bourg Salle Culturelle

Saint-Aubin 47150 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Musical show directed by Jean-Paul DELVOR.

With Jean-Paul DELVOR, Virginia FIX and Bernard ROUYRE.

« Humor and general knowledge are not incompatible. The proof?

Thanks to the DALVA company, you’ll be enriching your vocabulary, boosting your IQ and exercising your zygomatic muscles!

Sprinkled with absurd, futile or « really very interesting » anecdotes, this all-ages entertainment features a varied musical repertoire: Daft Punk, Boby Lapointe, Johnny, Edith Piaf, Les Rita Mitsouko, Bénabar, Richard Gotainer, etc… A detonating cocktail of humor and song. A fresh, invigorating show to be enjoyed without moderation (too much laughter is good for your health). »

Espectáculo musical dirigido por Jean-Paul DELVOR.

Con Jean-Paul DELVOR, Virginia FIX y Bernard ROUYRE.

« El humor y el saber general no son incompatibles. ¿La prueba?

Gracias a la compañía DALVA, ¡enriquecerá su vocabulario, aumentará su coeficiente intelectual y ejercitará sus músculos cigomáticos!

Salpicado de anécdotas absurdas, fútiles o « realmente muy interesantes », este espectáculo para todos los públicos cuenta con un variado repertorio musical: Daft Punk, Boby Lapointe, Johnny, Edith Piaf, Les Rita Mitsouko, Bénabar, Richard Gotainer, etc… Un cóctel explosivo de humor y canciones. Un espectáculo fresco y vigorizante para disfrutar sin moderación (demasiada risa es buena para la salud) »

Musikalisches Schauspiel, inszeniert von Jean-Paul DELVOR.

Mit Jean-Paul DELVOR, Virginia FIX und Bernard ROUYRE.

« Humor und Allgemeinbildung sind nicht unvereinbar. Der Beweis dafür?

Dank des Ensembles DALVA können Sie Ihr Vokabular erweitern, Ihren IQ steigern und Ihr Jochbein trainieren!

Diese Unterhaltung für alle Altersgruppen ist gespickt mit absurden, belanglosen oder « wirklich sehr interessanten » Anekdoten und bietet ein vielfältiges musikalisches Repertoire: Daft Punk, Boby Lapointe, Johnny, Edith Piaf, Les Rita Mitsouko, Bénabar, Richard Gotainer usw. Ein explosiver Cocktail aus Humor und Liedern. Ein frisches und belebendes Spektakel, das man ohne Mäßigung konsumieren sollte (zu viel Lachen ist gut für die Gesundheit) »

Mise à jour le 2023-11-23 par OT Coeur de Bastides