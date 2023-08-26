Fête de la St Fiacre Le Bourg Saint-Aigny, 26 août 2023, Saint-Aigny.

Saint-Aigny,Indre

Fête en l’honneur de St Fiacre: patron des maraîcher, fleuristes et gens de la terre.

Samedi 2023-08-26 15:00:00 fin : 2023-08-26 . EUR.

Le Bourg

Saint-Aigny 36300 Indre Centre-Val de Loire



Festival in honor of St. Fiacre: patron saint of market gardeners, florists and people of the earth

Fiesta en honor de San Fiacre: patrón de los hortelanos, floristas y trabajadores de la tierra

Fest zu Ehren von St. Fiacre: Schutzpatron der Gemüsebauern, Floristen und Landarbeiter

Mise à jour le 2023-07-14 par Destination Brenne