Fête rosiéroise Le Bourg Rosiers-d’Égletons, 8 juillet 2023, Rosiers-d'Égletons.

Rosiers-d’Égletons,Corrèze

Comme chaque début de juillet, Rosiers d’Egletons se met en fête pour deux jours remplis d’animations en tous genres ! Au programme :

– Samedi après-midi : foot, pétanque en doublette, jeux gonflables, …

– Samedi soir : soirée dansante animée par YG Animation. Buvette grillade et feu d’artifice.

– Dimanche toute la journée : vide-grenier, parcours de marche, chars, buvette, grillade, …

Organisé par le comité des fêtes Rosierois.

Renseignements au 06 79 69 60 01..

Le Bourg

Rosiers-d’Égletons 19300 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



As at the start of every July, Rosiers d’Egletons gets into the swing of things for two days of entertainment of all kinds! On the program:

– Saturday afternoon: soccer, pétanque doubles, inflatable games, etc.

– Saturday evening: dance party hosted by YG Animation. Barbecue and fireworks.

– Sunday all day: garage sale, walking trails, floats, refreshment bar, barbecue, etc.

Organized by the Comité des fêtes Rosierois.

Information on 06 79 69 60 01.

Como es habitual a principios de julio, Rosiers d’Egletons estará de fiesta durante dos días de entretenimiento de todo tipo En el programa:

– Sábado por la tarde: fútbol, dobles de petanca, juegos hinchables, etc.

– Sábado por la noche: fiesta de baile a cargo de YG Animation. Barbacoa y fuegos artificiales.

– Domingo todo el día: venta de garaje, recorrido a pie, carrozas, bar de refrescos, barbacoa, etc.

Organiza el Comité des fêtes Rosierois.

Información en el 06 79 69 60 01.

Wie jedes Jahr Anfang Juli wird Rosiers d’Egletons für zwei Tage voller Animationen aller Art festlich geschmückt! Auf dem Programm stehen :

– Samstagnachmittag: Fußball, Boulespiel im Doppelpack, aufblasbare Spiele, …

– Samstagabend: Tanzabend unter der Leitung von YG Animation. Getränkeausschank mit Grill und Feuerwerk.

– Sonntag den ganzen Tag: Flohmarkt, Laufstrecke, Festwagen, Getränkestand, Grill, …

Organisiert vom Festkomitee Rosierois.

Informationen unter 06 79 69 60 01.

