Loto du téléthon Le Bourg Neuvic-Entier
Loto du téléthon Le Bourg Neuvic-Entier, 8 décembre 2023, Neuvic-Entier.
Neuvic-Entier,Haute-Vienne
Loto du téléthon, ouverture des portes à 19h15
Buvette et restauration
De nombreux lots, téléviseur 109cm, panier garni, smartphone, enceinte nomade, caddie garni, bons d’achat, caisses de vin, bons carburants, tireuse à bière, aspirateur laveur et nombreux autres lots..
2023-12-08 fin : 2023-12-08 23:30:00
Le Bourg Salle Polyvalente
Neuvic-Entier 87130 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Telethon bingo, doors open at 7.15pm
Refreshments and catering
Lots of prizes, including a 109cm TV set, a gift basket, a smartphone, a nomadic speaker, a gift cart, shopping vouchers, cases of wine, fuel vouchers, a beer tapping machine, a vacuum cleaner and many other prizes.
Bingo Teletón, apertura de puertas a las 19.15 horas
Refrescos y catering
Muchos premios, entre ellos un televisor de 109 cm, una cesta de regalo, un smartphone, un altavoz para móvil, un carrito de regalo, vales de compra, cajas de vino, vales de combustible, una máquina para tirar cerveza, una aspiradora y muchos otros premios.
Lotto des Telethon, Türöffnung um 19.15 Uhr
Getränke und Speisen
Zahlreiche Preise, Fernseher 109cm, Präsentkorb, Smartphone, mobiler Lautsprecher, Einkaufswagen, Gutscheine, Weinkisten, Tankgutscheine, Bierzapfanlage, Staubsauger und viele andere Preise.
