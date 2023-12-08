Loto du téléthon Le Bourg Neuvic-Entier, 8 décembre 2023, Neuvic-Entier.

Neuvic-Entier,Haute-Vienne

Loto du téléthon, ouverture des portes à 19h15

Buvette et restauration

De nombreux lots, téléviseur 109cm, panier garni, smartphone, enceinte nomade, caddie garni, bons d’achat, caisses de vin, bons carburants, tireuse à bière, aspirateur laveur et nombreux autres lots..

2023-12-08 fin : 2023-12-08 23:30:00. .

Le Bourg Salle Polyvalente

Neuvic-Entier 87130 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Telethon bingo, doors open at 7.15pm

Refreshments and catering

Lots of prizes, including a 109cm TV set, a gift basket, a smartphone, a nomadic speaker, a gift cart, shopping vouchers, cases of wine, fuel vouchers, a beer tapping machine, a vacuum cleaner and many other prizes.

Bingo Teletón, apertura de puertas a las 19.15 horas

Refrescos y catering

Muchos premios, entre ellos un televisor de 109 cm, una cesta de regalo, un smartphone, un altavoz para móvil, un carrito de regalo, vales de compra, cajas de vino, vales de combustible, una máquina para tirar cerveza, una aspiradora y muchos otros premios.

Lotto des Telethon, Türöffnung um 19.15 Uhr

Getränke und Speisen

Zahlreiche Preise, Fernseher 109cm, Präsentkorb, Smartphone, mobiler Lautsprecher, Einkaufswagen, Gutscheine, Weinkisten, Tankgutscheine, Bierzapfanlage, Staubsauger und viele andere Preise.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-22 par OT Briance Combade