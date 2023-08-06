Marché d’été Le bourg Naillat Catégories d’Évènement: Creuse

Naillat Marché d’été Le bourg Naillat, 6 août 2023, Naillat. Naillat,Creuse Marché d’été, vide grenier/brocante, marché de producteurs, animations, foodtrucks…

Renseignements au 06 37 31 94 39 ou 07 84 10 42 16.

Le bourg

Naillat 23800 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Summer market, garage sale/brocante, farmers’ market, entertainment, foodtrucks…

Information on 06 37 31 94 39 or 07 84 10 42 16 Mercado de verano, venta de garaje/brocante, mercado agrícola, animación, foodtrucks…

Información en el 06 37 31 94 39 o en el 07 84 10 42 16 Sommermarkt, Flohmarkt/Trödelmarkt, Bauernmarkt, Animationen, Foodtrucks…

