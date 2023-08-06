Marché d’été Le bourg Naillat
Marché d’été Le bourg Naillat, 6 août 2023, Naillat.
Naillat,Creuse
Marché d’été, vide grenier/brocante, marché de producteurs, animations, foodtrucks…
Renseignements au 06 37 31 94 39 ou 07 84 10 42 16.
2023-08-06 fin : 2023-08-06 23:30:00. EUR.
Le bourg
Naillat 23800 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Summer market, garage sale/brocante, farmers’ market, entertainment, foodtrucks…
Information on 06 37 31 94 39 or 07 84 10 42 16
Mercado de verano, venta de garaje/brocante, mercado agrícola, animación, foodtrucks…
Información en el 06 37 31 94 39 o en el 07 84 10 42 16
Sommermarkt, Flohmarkt/Trödelmarkt, Bauernmarkt, Animationen, Foodtrucks…
Informationen unter 06 37 31 94 39 oder 07 84 10 42 16
