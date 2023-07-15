Trail nocturne Le Bourg Meyronne
Nouveau parcours! au départ de Meyronne avec à 19 h 30, départ de la marche ; à 21 h 00 celui du trail. Lampe frontale obligatoire.
Marché gourmand à partir de 19 h 30.
Soirée animée avec Money jungle -rock.
Pas d’inscription sur place..
2023-07-15 19:30:00 fin : 2023-07-15 . 12 EUR.
Le Bourg
Meyronne 46200 Lot Occitanie
New course! Departure from Meyronne, with the walk starting at 7:30 pm and the trail at 9:00 pm. Headlamp mandatory.
Gourmet market from 7.30 pm.
Evening entertainment with Money jungle-rock.
No on-site registration.
Nuevo recorrido: salida de Meyronne a las 19.30 h para el paseo y a las 21.00 h para el sendero. Linterna frontal obligatoria.
Mercado gastronómico a partir de las 19.30 h.
Animación nocturna con Money jungle-rock.
No hay inscripciones in situ.
Neue Strecke! ab Meyronne mit Start um 19:30 Uhr für die Wanderung und um 21:00 Uhr für den Trail. Stirnlampen sind Pflicht.
Gourmet-Markt ab 19:30 Uhr.
Abendveranstaltung mit Money Jungle-Rock.
Keine Anmeldung vor Ort.
