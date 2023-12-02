Marché de Noël aux Authieux-sur-Calonne Le bourg Les Authieux-sur-Calonne, 1 décembre 2023, Les Authieux-sur-Calonne.

Les Authieux-sur-Calonne,Calvados

C’est une première !

Ne ratez pas ce joli programme :

17h illumination du sapin,

17h30 Concert de Happy Gospel 14,

18h Démonstration de sculpture sur bois.

Des exposants seront présents et des animations seront organisées pour le bonheur de tous.

Buvette et petite restauration sur place..

2023-12-02 16:00:00 fin : 2023-12-02 20:00:00. .

Le bourg

Les Authieux-sur-Calonne 14130 Calvados Normandie



It’s a first!

Don’t miss this lovely program:

5pm Tree lighting,

5:30pm Concert by Happy Gospel 14,

6pm Woodcarving demonstration.

Exhibitors will be on hand, and there’ll be entertainment for all to enjoy.

Refreshments and snacks on site.

¡Es la primera vez!

No se pierda este magnífico programa:

17.00 h Encendido del árbol,

17.30 Concierto de Happy Gospel 14,

18:00 Demostración de talla en madera.

Habrá expositores y espectáculos para todos los gustos.

Refrigerios y tentempiés in situ.

Das ist eine Premiere!

Lassen Sie sich dieses schöne Programm nicht entgehen:

17:00 Uhr Beleuchtung des Weihnachtsbaums,

17.30 Uhr Konzert von Happy Gospel 14,

18 Uhr Vorführung von Holzschnitzereien.

Aussteller werden anwesend sein und Animationen werden organisiert, um alle glücklich zu machen.

Getränke und kleine Snacks vor Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-27 par OT Terre d’Auge Tourisme