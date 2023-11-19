Léguill’Art, 5ème édition Le Bourg Léguillac-de-l’Auche, 19 novembre 2023, Léguillac-de-l'Auche.

Léguillac-de-l’Auche,Dordogne

10h-17h30 : exposition d’artistes et d’artisans locaux. Démonstrations, animations, maquillage enfants.

Vente de gâteaux, crêpes, vin chaud, café, thé, chocolat.

11h : sortie nature (avec la Société botanique et Mycologique et le Rucher du Périgord).

2023-11-19

Le Bourg Salle des fêtes

Léguillac-de-l’Auche 24110 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



10am-5.30pm: exhibition of local artists and craftspeople. Demonstrations, entertainment, face painting for children.

Sale of cakes, crêpes, mulled wine, coffee, tea, chocolate.

11am: nature outing (with the Botanical and Mycological Society and Rucher du Périgord)

de 10.00 a 17.30 h: exposición de artistas y artesanos locales. Demostraciones, animaciones y pintacaras para los niños.

Venta de pasteles, crepes, vino caliente, café, té y chocolate.

11:00 h: salida a la naturaleza (con la Sociedad Botánica y Micológica y el Rucher du Périgord)

10h-17h30: Ausstellung von lokalen Künstlern und Handwerkern. Vorführungen, Animationen, Kinderschminken.

Verkauf von Kuchen, Crêpes, Glühwein, Kaffee, Tee, Schokolade.

11 Uhr: Ausflug in die Natur (mit der Botanischen und Mykologischen Gesellschaft und dem Bienenhaus des Périgord)

