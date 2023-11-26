Marché de Noël Le bourg Le Vilhain, 26 novembre 2023, Le Vilhain.

Le Vilhain,Allier

Marché de Noël le Dimanche 26 Novembre 2023, à la salle socio-culturelle de Le Vilhain.

Nombreux exposants de 10h à 18h

Visite du Père Noël vers 16h30;

Organisé par le Club des Aînés et la Municipalité..

2023-11-26 10:00:00 fin : 2023-11-26 18:00:00. .

Le bourg Salle socio-culturelle

Le Vilhain 03350 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Christmas Market on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at the Salle Socio-Culturelle in Le Vilhain.

Numerous exhibitors from 10am to 6pm

Santa Claus visits around 4.30pm;

Organized by the Club des Aînés and the Municipality.

Mercado de Navidad el domingo 26 de noviembre de 2023, en el centro social y cultural Le Vilhain.

Numerosos expositores de 10.00 a 18.00 h

Visita de Papá Noel hacia las 16.30 h;

Organizado por el Club des Aînés y el Ayuntamiento.

Weihnachtsmarkt am Sonntag, den 26. November 2023, in der soziokulturellen Halle in Le Vilhain.

Zahlreiche Aussteller von 10 bis 18 Uhr

Besuch des Weihnachtsmanns gegen 16.30 Uhr;

Organisiert vom Club des Aînés und der Stadtverwaltung.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-16 par OTI Vallée du Coeur de France