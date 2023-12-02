Loto au Téléthon Le bourg Lamothe-Montravel
Loto au Téléthon Le bourg Lamothe-Montravel, 2 décembre 2023, Lamothe-Montravel.
Lamothe-Montravel,Dordogne
Un loto est organisé par les associations et la municipalité, au profit du Téléthon.
De nombreux lots sont à gagner..
Le bourg Salle des fêtes
Lamothe-Montravel 24230 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
A bingo is organized by associations and the municipality, in aid of the Telethon.
Lots of prizes to be won.
Las asociaciones y el ayuntamiento organizan un bingo a beneficio del Telemaratón.
Hay muchos premios para ganar.
Ein Lotto wird von den Vereinen und der Gemeinde zugunsten des Telethons organisiert.
Es gibt zahlreiche Preise zu gewinnen.
