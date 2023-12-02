Loto au Téléthon Le bourg Lamothe-Montravel, 2 décembre 2023, Lamothe-Montravel.

Lamothe-Montravel,Dordogne

Un loto est organisé par les associations et la municipalité, au profit du Téléthon.

De nombreux lots sont à gagner..

2023-12-02 fin : 2023-12-02 . .

Le bourg Salle des fêtes

Lamothe-Montravel 24230 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A bingo is organized by associations and the municipality, in aid of the Telethon.

Lots of prizes to be won.

Las asociaciones y el ayuntamiento organizan un bingo a beneficio del Telemaratón.

Hay muchos premios para ganar.

Ein Lotto wird von den Vereinen und der Gemeinde zugunsten des Telethons organisiert.

Es gibt zahlreiche Preise zu gewinnen.

