6ème marché africain Le bourg Lamothe-Montravel, 26 novembre 2023, Lamothe-Montravel.

Lamothe-Montravel,Dordogne

Les Amis de la Médiathèque Quartier Latin du Bénin organisent un marché africain à la salle des fêtes du bourg de Lamothe-Montravel. Vous y retrouverez de l’artisanat, une buvette et de la restauration africaine.

Un concert aura lieu à 15h.

Entrée libre..

2023-11-26 fin : 2023-11-26 18:00:00. .

Le bourg Salle des fêtes

Lamothe-Montravel 24230 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Friends of the Médiathèque Quartier Latin du Bénin are organizing an African market at the village hall in Lamothe-Montravel. You’ll find arts and crafts, a refreshment bar and African food.

A concert will be held at 3pm.

Free admission.

Los Amigos de la Médiathèque Quartier Latin du Bénin organizan un mercado africano en el ayuntamiento de Lamothe-Montravel. Habrá artesanía, un bar y comida africana.

Habrá un concierto a las 15.00 h.

Entrada gratuita.

Die Freunde der Mediathek Quartier Latin aus Benin organisieren einen afrikanischen Markt im Festsaal des Städtchens Lamothe-Montravel. Sie finden dort Kunsthandwerk, einen Getränkestand und afrikanische Speisen.

Um 15 Uhr findet ein Konzert statt.

Eintritt frei.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-04 par Pays de Bergerac, Vignoble & Bastides