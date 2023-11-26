6ème marché africain Le bourg Lamothe-Montravel
Lamothe-Montravel,Dordogne
Les Amis de la Médiathèque Quartier Latin du Bénin organisent un marché africain à la salle des fêtes du bourg de Lamothe-Montravel. Vous y retrouverez de l’artisanat, une buvette et de la restauration africaine.
Un concert aura lieu à 15h.
Entrée libre..
2023-11-26 fin : 2023-11-26 18:00:00. .
Le bourg Salle des fêtes
Lamothe-Montravel 24230 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
The Friends of the Médiathèque Quartier Latin du Bénin are organizing an African market at the village hall in Lamothe-Montravel. You’ll find arts and crafts, a refreshment bar and African food.
A concert will be held at 3pm.
Free admission.
Los Amigos de la Médiathèque Quartier Latin du Bénin organizan un mercado africano en el ayuntamiento de Lamothe-Montravel. Habrá artesanía, un bar y comida africana.
Habrá un concierto a las 15.00 h.
Entrada gratuita.
Die Freunde der Mediathek Quartier Latin aus Benin organisieren einen afrikanischen Markt im Festsaal des Städtchens Lamothe-Montravel. Sie finden dort Kunsthandwerk, einen Getränkestand und afrikanische Speisen.
Um 15 Uhr findet ein Konzert statt.
Eintritt frei.
