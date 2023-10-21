Repas d’automne Le bourg Lamothe-Montravel, 21 octobre 2023, Lamothe-Montravel.

Lamothe-Montravel,Dordogne

Un repas d’automne est organisé à la salle des fêtes. Il sera animé par Natshow.

Découvrez le menu complet en cliquant sur le bouton vert » plus d’information ».

Inscription obligatoire en ligne ou par téléphone..

2023-10-21 fin : 2023-10-21 . EUR.

Le bourg Salle des fêtes

Lamothe-Montravel 24230 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



An autumn meal is organized at the Salle des Fêtes. It will be hosted by Natshow.

Click on the green « more information » button to see the full menu.

Registration required online or by phone.

Se organiza una comida de otoño en la Sala de Fiestas. El anfitrión será Natshow.

Haga clic en el botón verde « más información » para ver el menú completo.

Es necesario inscribirse en línea o por teléfono.

Ein Herbstessen wird in der Festhalle organisiert. Es wird von Natshow moderiert.

Entdecken Sie das komplette Menü, indem Sie auf den grünen Button « Mehr Informationen » klicken.

Anmeldung online oder per Telefon erforderlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-12 par Pays de Bergerac, Vignoble & Bastides