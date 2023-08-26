Festival – Africa La Chapelle Le bourg La Chapelle-Montligeon, 26 août 2023, La Chapelle-Montligeon.

La Chapelle-Montligeon,Orne

Festival de danses africaines organisé par l’association Les Mains Verdies.

Au programme : spectacle de danse, concert, cantine africaine. Avec la présence de Mohamed Kouyaté (danse) et Zaky Diarra (chansons mandingues).

Repas possible (10 € / personne).

Participation au chapeau..

2023-08-26 18:30:00

Le bourg

La Chapelle-Montligeon 61400 Orne Normandie



African dance festival organized by the Les Mains Verdies association.

On the program: dance show, concert, African canteen. With the presence of Mohamed Kouyaté (dance) and Zaky Diarra (Mandingo songs).

Meal available (10 ? / person).

Participation by hat.

Festival de danza africana organizado por la asociación Les Mains Verdies.

En el programa: espectáculo de danza, concierto, cantina africana. Con la presencia de Mohamed Kouyaté (danza) y Zaky Diarra (canciones mandingas).

Comida disponible (10€/persona).

Participación por gorro.

Festival afrikanischer Tänze, das von der Vereinigung Les Mains Verdies organisiert wird.

Auf dem Programm stehen Tanzvorführungen, Konzerte und eine afrikanische Kantine. Mit der Anwesenheit von Mohamed Kouyaté (Tanz) und Zaky Diarra (Mandingo-Chansons).

Mahlzeit möglich (10 ? / Person).

Teilnahme mit Hut.

