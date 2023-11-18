Encabanée Le Bourg Henrichemont
Catégories d’Évènement:
Encabanée Le Bourg Henrichemont, 18 novembre 2023, Henrichemont.
Henrichemont,Cher
Théâtre, seule en scène, d’après le roman de Gabrielle Filteau-Chiba.
2023-11-18 fin : 2023-11-18 . 10 EUR.
Le Bourg
Henrichemont 18250 Cher Centre-Val de Loire
Theater, solo performance, based on the novel by Gabrielle Filteau-Chiba
Teatro, espectáculo en solitario, basado en la novela de Gabrielle Filteau-Chiba
Theater, allein, nach dem Roman von Gabrielle Filteau-Chiba
Mise à jour le 2023-11-07 par Tourisme & Territoires du Cher