Encabanée Le Bourg Henrichemont, 18 novembre 2023, Henrichemont.

Henrichemont,Cher

Théâtre, seule en scène, d’après le roman de Gabrielle Filteau-Chiba.

2023-11-18 fin : 2023-11-18 . 10 EUR.

Le Bourg

Henrichemont 18250 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



Theater, solo performance, based on the novel by Gabrielle Filteau-Chiba

Teatro, espectáculo en solitario, basado en la novela de Gabrielle Filteau-Chiba

Theater, allein, nach dem Roman von Gabrielle Filteau-Chiba

Mise à jour le 2023-11-07 par Tourisme & Territoires du Cher