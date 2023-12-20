Randonnée accompagnée Le Bourg Gumond, 4 décembre 2023, Gumond.

Gumond,Corrèze

Randonnée – Durée : 10 kms – Difficultés : Facile – Rendez-vous à 13h30 à Espagnac ou 14h00 à Gumond -.

Le Bourg

Gumond 19320 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Hiking – Length: 10 kms – Difficulty: Easy – Meeting point: 1:30 p.m. in Espagnac or 2:00 p.m. in Gumond

Senderismo – Longitud: 10 kms – Dificultad: Fácil – Punto de encuentro: 13:30 en Espagnac o 14:00 en Gumond –

Wanderung – Dauer: 10 kms – Schwierigkeitsgrad: Leicht – Treffpunkt um 13:30 Uhr in Espagnac oder 14:00 Uhr in Gumond – –

Mise à jour le 2023-11-29 par Office de Tourisme de Tulle en Corrèze