Café de l’espace – Les concerts – La Raymonde (Rock – Chanson française) Le Bourg Flayat
Flayat,Creuse
LA RAYMONDE
Rock – Chanson Française
à 21h – 4€/6€ – Foodtruck.
2023-10-13 fin : 2023-10-13 . EUR.
Le Bourg
Flayat 23260 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine
LA RAYMONDE
Rock – French Song
9pm – 4?/6? – Foodtruck
LA RAYMONDE
Rock – Canción francesa
21h00 – 16h00 – Foodtruck
LA RAYMONDE
Rock – Französischer Chanson
um 21 Uhr – 4?/6? – Foodtruck
