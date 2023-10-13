Café de l’espace – Les concerts – La Raymonde (Rock – Chanson française) Le Bourg Flayat Catégories d’Évènement: Creuse

Flayat Café de l’espace – Les concerts – La Raymonde (Rock – Chanson française) Le Bourg Flayat, 13 octobre 2023, Flayat. Flayat,Creuse LA RAYMONDE

Rock – Chanson Française

à 21h – 4€/6€ – Foodtruck.

2023-10-13 fin : 2023-10-13 . EUR.

Le Bourg

Flayat 23260 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



LA RAYMONDE

Mise à jour le 2023-09-21

