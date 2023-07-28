Café de l’espace -Les concerts -: Johnny Rêvolver & Zoryashaa (projet franco-ukrainien) Le Bourg Flayat, 28 juillet 2023, Flayat.

Flayat,Creuse

Johnny Rêvolver & Zoryashaa (projet franco-ukrainien) – Prix Libre

Johnny Rêvolver est un groupe de Garage Psy de Tours qui s’est formé il y a plus d’un an et Zoryashaa est une artiste de longue date, qui interprète des chants traditionnels ukrainiens ainsi que des chants qu’elle compose elle-même, accompagnée par son piano. Ils ont décidé cette année, suite à une résidence en Creuse de monter un projet musical interculturel ensemble, mêlant tous leurs styles afin de composer un voyage entre l’Ukraine et la France sur scène.

Et à l afin du concert, Zoryana animera un cercle de chant en proposant de montrer comment on utilise sa voix pour chanter des chants traditionnels ukrainien..

Le Bourg

Flayat 23260 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Johnny Rêvolver & Zoryashaa (French-Ukrainian project) – Prix Libre

Johnny Rêvolver is a Garage Psy band from Tours that formed over a year ago, and Zoryashaa is a long-standing artist, performing traditional Ukrainian songs as well as songs she composes herself, accompanied by her piano. This year, following a residency in Creuse, they decided to set up an intercultural musical project together, mixing all their styles to compose a journey between Ukraine and France on stage.

And in the run-up to the concert, Zoryana will be leading a singing circle, demonstrating how to use one’s voice to sing traditional Ukrainian songs.

Johnny Rêvolver & Zoryashaa (proyecto franco-ucraniano) – Precio libre

Johnny Rêvolver es un grupo de Garage Psy de Tours que se formó hace más de un año, y Zoryashaa es una artista de larga trayectoria que interpreta canciones tradicionales ucranianas, así como canciones que compone ella misma, acompañada de su piano. Este año, tras una residencia en Creuse, decidieron montar juntos un proyecto musical intercultural, mezclando todos sus estilos para componer sobre el escenario un viaje entre Ucrania y Francia.

En los prolegómenos del concierto, Zoryana dirigirá un círculo de canto en el que mostrará cómo utilizar la voz para cantar canciones tradicionales ucranianas.

Johnny Rêvolver & Zoryashaa (französisch-ukrainisches Projekt) – Freier Preis

Johnny Rêvolver ist eine Psy-Garage-Band aus Tours, die sich vor über einem Jahr gegründet hat. Zoryashaa ist eine langjährige Künstlerin, die traditionelle ukrainische Lieder sowie selbst komponierte Lieder vorträgt und dabei von ihrem Klavier begleitet wird. Nach einem Aufenthalt in Creuse beschlossen sie dieses Jahr, gemeinsam ein interkulturelles Musikprojekt auf die Beine zu stellen, bei dem sie alle ihre Stile miteinander vermischten, um auf der Bühne eine Reise zwischen der Ukraine und Frankreich zu komponieren.

Im Anschluss an das Konzert wird Zoryana einen Singkreis leiten und zeigen, wie man seine Stimme benutzt, um traditionelle ukrainische Lieder zu singen.

