Randonnée accompagnée Le bourg Espagnac
Randonnée accompagnée Le bourg Espagnac, 25 octobre 2023, Espagnac.
Espagnac,Corrèze
Balade nature – Difficulté : facile – Durée : 10 km – RV : 14h parking salle polyvalente -.
Le bourg
Espagnac 19150 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Nature walk – Difficulty: easy – Length: 10 km – Meeting point: 2 p.m. at the multi-purpose hall parking lot
Paseo por la naturaleza – Dificultad: fácil – Longitud: 10 km – Punto de encuentro: 14 h en el aparcamiento de la sala polivalente
Naturwanderung – Schwierigkeitsgrad: leicht – Dauer: 10 km – RV: 14 Uhr Parkplatz Mehrzweckhalle –
