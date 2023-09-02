Fête votive Le Bourg Cosnac
Cosnac,Corrèze
Samedi : animations, feu d’artifice et DJ
Dimanche : vide-greniers dès 8h, repas le midi (sur réservation), animations….
Le Bourg
Cosnac 19360 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Saturday: entertainment, fireworks and DJ
Sunday: garage sale from 8am, lunch (reservation required), entertainment…
Sábado: animación, fuegos artificiales y DJ
Domingo: venta de garaje a partir de las 8 de la mañana, almuerzo (previa reserva), animación…
Samstag: Animationen, Feuerwerk und DJ
Sonntag: Flohmarkt ab 8 Uhr, Mittagessen (mit Reservierung), Animationen…
