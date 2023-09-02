Fête votive Le Bourg Cosnac Catégories d’Évènement: Corrèze

Cosnac Fête votive Le Bourg Cosnac, 2 septembre 2023, Cosnac. Cosnac,Corrèze Samedi : animations, feu d’artifice et DJ Dimanche : vide-greniers dès 8h, repas le midi (sur réservation), animations….

Le Bourg

Cosnac 19360 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Saturday: entertainment, fireworks and DJ Sunday: garage sale from 8am, lunch (reservation required), entertainment… Sábado: animación, fuegos artificiales y DJ Domingo: venta de garaje a partir de las 8 de la mañana, almuerzo (previa reserva), animación… Samstag: Animationen, Feuerwerk und DJ Sonntag: Flohmarkt ab 8 Uhr, Mittagessen (mit Reservierung), Animationen…

