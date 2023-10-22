Exposition éphémère : « peau d’arbre » Le Bourg Concots, 22 octobre 2023, Concots.

Concots,Lot

Exposition des œuvres d’Ingrid, céramiste.

Cette exposition est organisée par l’association Foyer Rural de Concots, en partenariat avec l’Ilot..

2023-10-22 09:00:00 fin : 2023-10-22 13:00:00. EUR.

Le Bourg Salle communale

Concots 46260 Lot Occitanie



Exhibition of works by Ingrid, ceramist.

This exhibition is organized by the Foyer Rural de Concots association, in partnership with l’Ilot.

Exposición de obras de Ingrid, ceramista.

Esta exposición está organizada por la asociación Foyer Rural de Concots, en colaboración con L’Ilot.

Ausstellung der Werke der Keramikerin Ingrid.

Diese Ausstellung wird vom Verein Foyer Rural de Concots in Zusammenarbeit mit l’Ilot organisiert.

