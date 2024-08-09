Festi’ValCéou Le Bourg Concorès, 4 décembre 2023, Concorès.

Concorès,Lot

Pendant trois jours, venez découvrir le festival à Concorès ou vous trouverez concerts, exposition, animations de rues, artisanat, espace libraire, animations, jeux à l’espace enfants, restauration, bars… Les festivités ont lieu en journée et également en soirée..

2024-08-09 fin : 2024-08-11 . .

Le Bourg

Concorès 46310 Lot Occitanie



During three days, come to discover the festival in Concorès where you will find concerts, exhibition, street animations, crafts, bookshop space, animations, games in the children’s space, restoration, bars… The festivities take place during the day and also in the evening.

Durante tres días, venga a descubrir el festival en Concorès, donde encontrará conciertos, exposiciones, animación de calle, artesanía, librería, animación, juegos en la zona infantil, restaurantes, bares… Las fiestas se celebran durante el día y también por la noche.

Entdecken Sie drei Tage lang das Festival in Concorès, wo Sie Konzerte, Ausstellungen, Straßenveranstaltungen, Kunsthandwerk, Buchhandlungen, Animationen, Spiele im Kinderbereich, Restaurants, Bars usw. finden werden. Die Festivitäten finden tagsüber und auch abends statt.

Mise à jour le 2023-12-01 par OT Gourdon