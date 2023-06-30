Eglise Saint-Pierre Le Bourg Chissey-lès-Mâcon, 1 juillet 2023, Chissey-lès-Mâcon.

Chissey-lès-Mâcon,Saône-et-Loire

L’église Saint-Pierre, au cœur du village, serait l’œuvre de maçons ayant participé à la réalisation de l’abbaye de Cluny au début du XIIe siècle..

fin : . .

Le Bourg

Chissey-lès-Mâcon 71460 Saône-et-Loire Bourgogne-Franche-Comté



The church of Saint-Pierre, in the heart of the village, would be the work of masons having participated in the realization of the abbey of Cluny at the beginning of the XIIth century.

Se dice que la iglesia de Saint-Pierre, en el corazón del pueblo, es obra de albañiles que participaron en la construcción de la abadía de Cluny a principios del siglo XII.

Die Kirche Saint-Pierre im Herzen des Dorfes soll das Werk von Maurern sein, die Anfang des 12. Jahrhunderts an der Errichtung der Abtei von Cluny …

Mise à jour le 2023-06-15 par CLUNY │ OT de Cluny Sud Bourgogne | Cat.II