Les Allumés de Chanteix

Le Bourg Chanteix, 26 janvier 2024, Chanteix. Fête des lumières participative – Parade lumineuse – Animations – Installation – Restauration -.

2024-01-26 fin : 2024-01-27 . .

Le Bourg

Chanteix 19330 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Fête des lumières participative – Light parade – Entertainment – Installation – Catering – Fiesta de las Luces participativa – Desfile de luces – Animación – Instalación – Catering – Lichterfest zum Mitmachen – Lichterparade – Animationen – Installation – Verpflegung –

