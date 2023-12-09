Atelier Tricothé et Papothé Le Bourg Chanteix, 9 décembre 2023 14:00, Chanteix.

Chanteix,Corrèze

Pour débutant (e), passionné (e) l’atelier Tricothé se veut être un moment convivial. L’idée : favoriser les échanges entre les générations et cultiver du lien social tout en tricotant. La participation est gratuite. Amener sa laine et ses aiguilles. Chacun(e) apporte l’ouvrage qui lui plaît, ou n’apporte rien… La participation à l’atelier est gratuite. 1er samedi de chaque mois.

2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-09 16:00:00. EUR.

Le Bourg Sous sol de la Mairie

Chanteix 19330 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



For beginners and enthusiasts alike, the Tricothé workshop is designed to be a convivial experience. The idea is to encourage exchanges between generations and cultivate social ties while knitting. Participation is free of charge. Bring your wool and needles. Everyone brings a piece of work they like, or nothing at all… Participation is free. 1st Saturday of each month

Tanto si es principiante como aficionado, el taller Tricothé está concebido como una experiencia de convivencia. La idea es favorecer los intercambios entre generaciones y fomentar los vínculos sociales mientras se teje. La participación es gratuita. Traiga su lana y sus agujas. Cada uno puede traer lo que quiera, o nada… La participación en el taller es gratuita. 1er sábado de cada mes

Für Anfänger/innen und passionierte Stricker/innen: Der Tricothé-Workshop soll ein geselliger Moment sein. Die Idee ist, den Austausch zwischen den Generationen zu fördern und beim Stricken soziale Kontakte zu pflegen. Die Teilnahme ist kostenlos. Bringen Sie Ihre Wolle und Ihre Nadeln mit. Jede(r) bringt ein Werk mit, das ihr/ihm gefällt, oder auch nichts… Die Teilnahme am Workshop ist kostenlos. 1. Samstag im Monat

Mise à jour le 2023-12-04 par Office de Tourisme de Tulle en Corrèze