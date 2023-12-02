6ème Marché de Noël Le bourg Carsac-de-Gurson, 2 décembre 2023, Carsac-de-Gurson.

Carsac-de-Gurson,Dordogne

Le Comité des Fêtes et la Municipalité organisent la 6ème édition du Marché de Noël.

Au programme: petite restauration, vin chaud, soupe, buvette, etc…

Une photo avec le Père Noël sera offerte à tous les visiteurs. Venez nombreuses et nombreux !.

2023-12-02 fin : 2023-12-02 18:00:00. .

Le bourg Salle des fêtes

Carsac-de-Gurson 24610 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Comité des Fêtes and the Municipality organize the 6th edition of the Christmas Market.

On the program: snacks, mulled wine, soup, refreshments, etc…

A photo with Santa Claus will be offered to all visitors. Come one, come all!

El Comité des Fêtes y el Ayuntamiento organizan la 6ª edición del Mercado de Navidad.

En el programa: aperitivos, vino caliente, sopa, refrescos, etc.

Se ofrecerá a todos los visitantes una foto con Papá Noel. Venid todos

Das Festkomitee und die Stadtverwaltung organisieren den 6. Weihnachtsmarkt.

Auf dem Programm stehen kleine Snacks, Glühwein, Suppe, Getränke, etc.

Alle Besucher können ein Foto mit dem Weihnachtsmann machen. Kommen Sie zahlreich!

Mise à jour le 2023-11-09 par Pays de Bergerac, Vignoble & Bastides