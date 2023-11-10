Reprise des cours de danses en ligne Le bourg Bouglon
Bouglon,Lot-et-Garonne
VENEZ DANSER : des Madisons, Le reggae, La Mariana, Le tango-solo, La Bachata, La cumbia SEMANA, La chicana, La tarentelle, La PALOMA BIANCA,VINO GRIEGO, Le charleston, Le KOUDOUROU,CHA CHA en Ligne.
Le bourg Salle au dessus de l’école
Bouglon 47250 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
VEN A BAILAR: Madison, Reggae, Mariana, Tango-Solo, Bachata, Cumbia SEMANA, Chicana, Tarantela, PALOMA BIANCA,VINO GRIEGO, Charleston, KOUDOUROU,CHA CHA Online
TANZEN SIE MIT: Madisons, Reggae, Mariana, Tango-Solo, Bachata, Cumbia SEMANA, Chicana, Tarantella, PALOMA BIANCA,VINO GRIEGO, Charleston, KOUDOUROU,CHA CHA Online
