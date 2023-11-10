Reprise des cours de danses en ligne Le bourg Bouglon Catégories d’Évènement: Bouglon

Lot-et-Garonne Reprise des cours de danses en ligne Le bourg Bouglon, 10 novembre 2023, Bouglon. Bouglon,Lot-et-Garonne VENEZ DANSER : des Madisons, Le reggae, La Mariana, Le tango-solo, La Bachata, La cumbia SEMANA, La chicana, La tarentelle, La PALOMA BIANCA,VINO GRIEGO, Le charleston, Le KOUDOUROU,CHA CHA en Ligne.

VENEZ DANSER : des Madisons, Le reggae, La Mariana, Le tango-solo, La Bachata, La cumbia SEMANA, La chicana, La tarentelle, La PALOMA BIANCA,VINO GRIEGO, Le charleston, Le KOUDOUROU,CHA CHA en Ligne VEN A BAILAR: Madison, Reggae, Mariana, Tango-Solo, Bachata, Cumbia SEMANA, Chicana, Tarantela, PALOMA BIANCA,VINO GRIEGO, Charleston, KOUDOUROU,CHA CHA Online TANZEN SIE MIT: Madisons, Reggae, Mariana, Tango-Solo, Bachata, Cumbia SEMANA, Chicana, Tarantella, PALOMA BIANCA,VINO GRIEGO, Charleston, KOUDOUROU,CHA CHA Online

