Fête du four à pain Le bourg Bouglon
Bouglon,Lot-et-Garonne
À 6h, pétrissage avec le nouveau pétrin.
À partir de 10h : cuisson du pain à l’ancienne.
2° fournée à midi.
Le midi : auberge espagnole, vous pouvez apporter votre plat à cuire au four.
Vente du pain au bénéfice de l’association, mais aussi vente de mini briques, porte-clefs et cartes postales de Bouglon.
Buvette, animations, musique des ATP Marmande..
2023-07-02
Le bourg Site du four à pain
Bouglon 47250 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
At 6 a.m.: kneading with the new mixer.
From 10am: old-fashioned bread baking.
2nd batch at noon.
Lunchtime: Spanish inn, you can bring your own dish to bake in the oven.
Sale of bread to benefit the association, as well as mini-bricks, key-rings and postcards of Bouglon.
Refreshments, entertainment and music by ATP Marmande.
A las 6 de la mañana, amasar con la nueva batidora.
A partir de las 10 de la mañana: hornear pan a la antigua usanza.
2ª hornada al mediodía.
A la hora de comer: fonda a la española, puedes traer tu propio plato para cocer en el horno.
Venta de pan a beneficio de la asociación, así como de miniladrillos, llaveros y postales de Bouglon.
Refrescos, animación y música a cargo de ATP Marmande.
Um 6 Uhr: Kneten mit der neuen Knetmaschine.
Ab 10 Uhr: Backen des Brotes nach alter Tradition.
2. Backvorgang am Mittag.
Mittags: Auberge espagnole, Sie können Ihr Essen zum Backen mitbringen.
Brotverkauf zugunsten des Vereins, aber auch Verkauf von Mini-Bausteinen, Schlüsselanhängern und Postkarten von Bouglon.
Getränke, Animationen, Musik von ATP Marmande.
Mise à jour le 2023-06-26 par OT Coteaux et Landes de Gascogne