Fête du four à pain Le bourg Bouglon, 2 juillet 2023, Bouglon.

Bouglon,Lot-et-Garonne

À 6h, pétrissage avec le nouveau pétrin.

À partir de 10h : cuisson du pain à l’ancienne.

2° fournée à midi.

Le midi : auberge espagnole, vous pouvez apporter votre plat à cuire au four.

Vente du pain au bénéfice de l’association, mais aussi vente de mini briques, porte-clefs et cartes postales de Bouglon.

Buvette, animations, musique des ATP Marmande..

2023-07-02 fin : 2023-07-02 . .

Le bourg Site du four à pain

Bouglon 47250 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



At 6 a.m.: kneading with the new mixer.

From 10am: old-fashioned bread baking.

2nd batch at noon.

Lunchtime: Spanish inn, you can bring your own dish to bake in the oven.

Sale of bread to benefit the association, as well as mini-bricks, key-rings and postcards of Bouglon.

Refreshments, entertainment and music by ATP Marmande.

A las 6 de la mañana, amasar con la nueva batidora.

A partir de las 10 de la mañana: hornear pan a la antigua usanza.

2ª hornada al mediodía.

A la hora de comer: fonda a la española, puedes traer tu propio plato para cocer en el horno.

Venta de pan a beneficio de la asociación, así como de miniladrillos, llaveros y postales de Bouglon.

Refrescos, animación y música a cargo de ATP Marmande.

Um 6 Uhr: Kneten mit der neuen Knetmaschine.

Ab 10 Uhr: Backen des Brotes nach alter Tradition.

2. Backvorgang am Mittag.

Mittags: Auberge espagnole, Sie können Ihr Essen zum Backen mitbringen.

Brotverkauf zugunsten des Vereins, aber auch Verkauf von Mini-Bausteinen, Schlüsselanhängern und Postkarten von Bouglon.

Getränke, Animationen, Musik von ATP Marmande.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-26 par OT Coteaux et Landes de Gascogne