Conte en pyjama Le bourg Boucé, 8 novembre 2023, Boucé.

Boucé,Allier

Conte en pyjama (ou pas!) sur le thème « As-tu peur des…dragons? »

Un moment à partager en famille ! Organisé avec le centre social de Jaligny/Neuilly..

2023-11-08 10:00:00 fin : 2023-11-08 . .

Le bourg Salle des associations

Boucé 03150 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Storytelling in pyjamas (or not!) on the theme « Are you afraid of…dragons? »

A moment to share with the whole family! Organized with the Jaligny/Neuilly social center.

Cuentacuentos en pijama (¡o no!) sobre el tema « ¿Te dan miedo… los dragones? »

¡Algo para compartir con toda la familia! Organizado con el centro social de Jaligny/Neuilly.

Märchen im Pyjama (oder auch nicht!) zum Thema « Hast du Angst vor … Drachen? »

Ein Moment für die ganze Familie! Organisiert in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Sozialzentrum von Jaligny/Neuilly.

