Marché de Noël à Blangy-le-Château Le bourg Blangy-le-Château
Marché de Noël à Blangy-le-Château Le bourg Blangy-le-Château, 9 décembre 2023, Blangy-le-Château.
Blangy-le-Château,Calvados
Une multitude d’exposants artisans et producteurs vous apporterons une ambiance pour vivre l’esprit de Noël.
Balade en petit train et tombola..
2023-12-09 16:00:00 fin : 2023-12-09 22:00:00. .
Le bourg
Blangy-le-Château 14130 Calvados Normandie
A multitude of exhibitors, craftsmen and producers will bring you an atmosphere to live the Christmas spirit.
Little train ride and tombola.
Numerosos expositores, artesanos y productores se darán cita para transmitirle el espíritu navideño.
Paseo en trenecito y tómbola.
Eine Vielzahl von Ausstellern, Kunsthandwerkern und Produzenten sorgen für eine weihnachtliche Atmosphäre.
Fahrten mit dem kleinen Zug und Tombola.
Mise à jour le 2023-10-28 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche