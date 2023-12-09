Marché de Noël à Blangy-le-Château Le bourg Blangy-le-Château, 9 décembre 2023, Blangy-le-Château.

Blangy-le-Château,Calvados

Une multitude d’exposants artisans et producteurs vous apporterons une ambiance pour vivre l’esprit de Noël.

Balade en petit train et tombola..

2023-12-09 16:00:00 fin : 2023-12-09 22:00:00. .

Le bourg

Blangy-le-Château 14130 Calvados Normandie



A multitude of exhibitors, craftsmen and producers will bring you an atmosphere to live the Christmas spirit.

Little train ride and tombola.

Numerosos expositores, artesanos y productores se darán cita para transmitirle el espíritu navideño.

Paseo en trenecito y tómbola.

Eine Vielzahl von Ausstellern, Kunsthandwerkern und Produzenten sorgen für eine weihnachtliche Atmosphäre.

Fahrten mit dem kleinen Zug und Tombola.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-28 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche