Soirée jeux de société Le bourg Barguelonne-en-Quercy
Soirée jeux de société Le bourg, 14 avril 2023, Barguelonne-en-Quercy .
Soirée jeux de société
A Bistrot Des Nas Le bourg Barguelonne-en-Quercy Lot Le bourg A Bistrot Des Nas
2023-04-14 20:15:00 20:15:00 – 2023-04-14
Le bourg A Bistrot Des Nas
Barguelonne-en-Quercy
Lot
.
5 EUR
Soirée jeux de société avec la Ludothèque et Cie.
La Ludothèque de Montcuq nous rejoint pour une nouvelle soirée jeux de société !
jeux société
Le bourg A Bistrot Des Nas Barguelonne-en-Quercy
dernière mise à jour : 2023-03-11 par