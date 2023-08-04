Argenton en fête ! Le bourg Argenton, 4 août 2023, Argenton.

Argenton,Lot-et-Garonne

Argenton en fête !

Vendredi 4 : 19h :Karaoké, 22h30 : cinéma en plein air. Food Trucks et structure gonflable.

Samedi 5 : 9h : Vide grenier/dressing et marché artisanal sur inscription. 2€ le m/l. Petite restauration et buvette.

20h Repas festif et bodega animé par la Bandas Les Amuses Gueules. Apéro cocktail, melon au porto, jambon braisé et haricots couenne, salade, fromage, glace. 18€ (gratuit -de 5 ans et 9€ jusqu’à 12 ans) Apportez vos couverts ! Réservation avant le 30 juillet.

Dimanche 6 : 9h : randonnée ou concours de belote, 2€. Casse-croûte et apéro offerts.

14h : concours de pétanque – 100€ de prime.

19h : Apéro magique avec le magicien Brian-Kevin Charbon, 5€,

Inscription et réservation : 06.98.47.29.66.

2023-08-04 fin : 2023-08-06

Le bourg

Argenton 47250 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Argenton celebrates!

Friday 4: 7pm: Karaoke, 10:30pm: open-air cinema. Food Trucks and inflatable structure.

Saturday 5: 9am: Flea market/dressing room and craft market (registration required). 2? per m/l. Snacks and refreshments.

8pm: Festive meal and bodega hosted by the Bandas Les Amuses Gueules. Aperitif cocktail, melon with port wine, braised ham and beans, salad, cheese, ice cream. 18 (free for children under 5 and 9 for children under 12) Bring your own cutlery! Reservations by July 30.

Sunday 6: 9am: hike or belote competition, 2? Snack and aperitif provided.

2pm: pétanque competition – 100? prize.

7pm: Magic aperitif with magician Brian-Kevin Charbon, 5?

Registration and booking: 06.98.47.29.66

¡Argenton lo celebra!

Viernes 4: 19.00 h: Karaoke, 22.30 h: cine al aire libre. Food Trucks y estructura hinchable.

Sábado 5: 9h: Venta de garaje/vestidor y mercadillo artesanal (inscripción obligatoria). 2? por m/l. Aperitivos y refrescos.

20h: Comida festiva y bodega a cargo de las Bandas Les Amuses Gueules. Cóctel aperitivo, melón al oporto, jamón y judías estofadas, ensalada, queso, helado. 18 euros (gratis para los menores de 5 años y 9 euros para los menores de 12 años) ¡Traiga los cubiertos! Reserva antes del 30 de julio.

Domingo 6: 9 h: concurso de paseo o belote, 2? Merienda y aperitivo.

14 h: concurso de petanca – premio de 100?

19 h: aperitivo mágico con el mago Brian-Kevin Charbon, 5?

Inscripciones y reservas: 06.98.47.29.66

Argenton in Feierlaune!

Freitag, 4.: 19 Uhr:Karaoke, 22.30 Uhr: Freiluftkino. Food Trucks und Hüpfburg.

Samstag, 5. September: 9 Uhr: Flohmarkt/Dressing und Kunsthandwerksmarkt (Anmeldung erforderlich). 2? pro m/l. Kleine Snacks und Getränke.

20 Uhr: Festliches Essen und Bodega unter der Leitung der Bandas Les Amuses Gueules. Aperitif-Cocktail, Melone mit Portwein, geschmorter Schinken und Schweinsbohnen, Salat, Käse, Eis. 18? (kostenlos für Kinder unter 5 Jahren und 9? bis 12 Jahren) Bringen Sie Ihr Besteck mit! Reservierung bis zum 30. Juli.

Sonntag, 6. September: 9 Uhr: Wanderung oder Belote-Wettbewerb, 2? Snacks und Aperitif werden angeboten.

14 Uhr: Petanque-Wettbewerb – 100? Prämie.

19 Uhr: Magischer Aperitif mit dem Zauberer Brian-Kevin Charbon, 5?

Anmeldung und Reservierung: 06.98.47.29.66

