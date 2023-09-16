JOURNEES EUROPENNES DU PATRIMOINE Le Bourg Apchon, 16 septembre 2023, Apchon.

Apchon,Cantal

Dans le cadre des Journées Européennes du Patrimoine, Apchon Patrimoine Au Cœur organise pour la cinquième années consécutive une programmation qui s’articule autour du Patrimoine vivant..

2023-09-16 09:00:00 fin : 2023-09-17 . .

Le Bourg

Apchon 15400 Cantal Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



As part of the European Heritage Days, Apchon Patrimoine Au C?ur is organizing for the fifth year running a program focusing on living heritage.

En el marco de las Jornadas Europeas del Patrimonio, Apchon Patrimoine Au Cœur organiza por quinto año consecutivo un programa de manifestaciones en torno al patrimonio vivo.

Im Rahmen der Europäischen Tage des Kulturerbes organisiert Apchon Patrimoine Au C?ur im fünften Jahr in Folge ein Programm, das sich um das lebendige Kulturerbe dreht.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par Office de tourisme Destination Haut Cantal