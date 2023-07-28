Concert hors les murs du Nohant Festival Chopin Le Bouchet Rosnay, 28 juillet 2023, Rosnay.

La grande galerie du château du Bouchet à Rosnay accueille un récital Chopin au coeur du Berry de George Sand par un les jeunes solistes en résidence au Nohant Festival Chopin..

Vendredi 2023-07-28 20:30:00 fin : 2023-07-28 . .

Le Bouchet

Rosnay 36300 Indre Centre-Val de Loire



The grand gallery of the Château du Bouchet in Rosnay hosts a Chopin recital in the heart of George Sand’s Berry by one of the young soloists in residence at the Nohant Festival Chopin.

La gran galería del castillo de Bouchet, en Rosnay, acoge un recital de Chopin en el corazón del Berry de George Sand, interpretado por uno de los jóvenes solistas residentes en el Festival Chopin de Nohant.

In der großen Galerie des Château du Bouchet in Rosnay findet ein Chopin-Recital im Herzen von George Sands Berry statt, das von einem der jungen Solisten, die beim Nohant Festival Chopin in Residenz sind, aufgeführt wird.

