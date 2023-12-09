Concert The Rough Boys au Rock Spirit Garage Le Bos Vieux Séreilhac, 9 décembre 2023, Séreilhac.

Séreilhac,Haute-Vienne

Rendez-vous au Rock Spirit Garage pour un concert Rockabilly avec The Rough Boys.

Restauration, buvette, billard.

Tarif : 10€.

2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-09 23:30:00. EUR.

Le Bos Vieux Rock Spirit Garage

Séreilhac 87620 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Join us at the Rock Spirit Garage for a Rockabilly concert with The Rough Boys.

Catering, refreshment bar, pool table.

Price: 10?

Únete a nosotros en el Rock Spirit Garage para un concierto de Rockabilly con The Rough Boys.

Catering, barra de refrescos, mesa de billar.

Precio: 10?

Treffen Sie sich in der Rock Spirit Garage zu einem Rockabilly-Konzert mit The Rough Boys.

Essen, Trinken und Billard.

Preis: 10?

Mise à jour le 2023-11-22 par OT Val de Vienne