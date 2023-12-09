Concert The Rough Boys au Rock Spirit Garage Le Bos Vieux Séreilhac
Séreilhac,Haute-Vienne
Rendez-vous au Rock Spirit Garage pour un concert Rockabilly avec The Rough Boys.
Restauration, buvette, billard.
Tarif : 10€.
2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-09 23:30:00. EUR.
Le Bos Vieux Rock Spirit Garage
Séreilhac 87620 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Join us at the Rock Spirit Garage for a Rockabilly concert with The Rough Boys.
Catering, refreshment bar, pool table.
Price: 10?
Únete a nosotros en el Rock Spirit Garage para un concierto de Rockabilly con The Rough Boys.
Catering, barra de refrescos, mesa de billar.
Precio: 10?
Treffen Sie sich in der Rock Spirit Garage zu einem Rockabilly-Konzert mit The Rough Boys.
Essen, Trinken und Billard.
Preis: 10?
