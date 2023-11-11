Soirée concert au Rock Spirit Garage Le Bos Vieux Séreilhac, 11 novembre 2023, Séreilhac.

Séreilhac,Haute-Vienne

Soirée concert rock-blues au Rock Spirit Garage.

Animation avec le groupe « Biged and the Red Balls » qui se produira à partir de 21h.

Restauration, bar et billard proposés sur place.

Entrée : 10€

Informations : 06.13.55.20.77.

Le Bos Vieux Rock Spirit Garage

Séreilhac 87620 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Rock-blues concert evening at Rock Spirit Garage.

Entertainment with the band « Biged and the Red Balls » from 9pm.

Catering, bar and billiards available on site.

Admission: 10?

Information: 06.13.55.20.77

Noche de conciertos de rock-blues en el Rock Spirit Garage.

Entretenimiento con la banda « Biged and the Red Balls » a partir de las 21:00 horas.

Catering, bar y mesa de billar disponibles in situ.

Entrada: 10?

Información: 06.13.55.20.77

Rock-Blues-Konzertabend in der Rock Spirit Garage.

Unterhaltung mit der Band « Biged and the Red Balls », die ab 21 Uhr auftritt.

Essen, Trinken und Billard werden vor Ort angeboten.

Eintritt: 10 ?

Informationen: 06.13.55.20.77

Mise à jour le 2023-10-27 par OT Val de Vienne