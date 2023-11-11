Soirée concert au Rock Spirit Garage Le Bos Vieux Séreilhac
Soirée concert au Rock Spirit Garage Le Bos Vieux Séreilhac, 11 novembre 2023, Séreilhac.
Séreilhac,Haute-Vienne
Soirée concert rock-blues au Rock Spirit Garage.
Animation avec le groupe « Biged and the Red Balls » qui se produira à partir de 21h.
Restauration, bar et billard proposés sur place.
Entrée : 10€
Informations : 06.13.55.20.77.
Le Bos Vieux Rock Spirit Garage
Séreilhac 87620 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Rock-blues concert evening at Rock Spirit Garage.
Entertainment with the band « Biged and the Red Balls » from 9pm.
Catering, bar and billiards available on site.
Admission: 10?
Information: 06.13.55.20.77
Noche de conciertos de rock-blues en el Rock Spirit Garage.
Entretenimiento con la banda « Biged and the Red Balls » a partir de las 21:00 horas.
Catering, bar y mesa de billar disponibles in situ.
Entrada: 10?
Información: 06.13.55.20.77
Rock-Blues-Konzertabend in der Rock Spirit Garage.
Unterhaltung mit der Band « Biged and the Red Balls », die ab 21 Uhr auftritt.
Essen, Trinken und Billard werden vor Ort angeboten.
Eintritt: 10 ?
Informationen: 06.13.55.20.77
