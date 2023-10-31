MAMA TOLD YA HALLOWEEN LE BIKINI Toulouse, 31 octobre 2023, Toulouse.

Toulouse,Haute-Garonne

La soirée spéciale Halloween est lancée ! Préparez vos déguisements, au programme de la musique 100% techno avec des artistes hors du commun !.

2023-10-31 fin : 2023-10-31 05:30:00. 22 EUR.

LE BIKINI Parc Technologique du Canal

Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



The Halloween party is on! Get your disguises ready, and enjoy 100% techno music by some very special artists!

¡Empieza la fiesta de Halloween! ¡Prepara tus disfraces para disfrutar de música 100% techno con unos artistas muy especiales!

Der Halloween-Spezialabend ist eröffnet! Bereiten Sie Ihre Verkleidungen vor, auf dem Programm steht 100% Techno-Musik mit außergewöhnlichen Künstlern!

Mise à jour le 2023-09-22 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE