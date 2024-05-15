Le Beynat Bar au château Beynat Saint-Magne-de-Castillon
Le Beynat Bar au château Beynat Saint-Magne-de-Castillon, mercredi 15 mai 2024.
Le Beynat Bar au château Beynat Saint-Magne-de-Castillon Gironde
After-work du Beynat Bar au château Beynat à St Magne de Castillon du 15 mai au 31 juillet de 18h à 22h30 autour d’un verre de vin ou de bière à partir de 4€.
Food Truck
Réservation conseillée 05 57 40 01 14 .
Début : 2024-05-15 18:00:00
fin : 2024-07-31 22:30:00
Saint-Magne-de-Castillon 33350 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
