Toques en Chablais – Dinner in the Sky® by Thonon Le Belvédère, 13 octobre 2023, Thonon-les-Bains.

Thonon-les-Bains,Haute-Savoie

Dinner in the Sky® by Thonon revient cette année encore dans le cadre du Festival International de Gastronomie Toques en Chablais, l’Office de Tourisme souhaite offrir au grand public une expérience gastronomique unique..

2023-10-13 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-10-15 22:30:00. EUR.

Le Belvédère

Thonon-les-Bains 74200 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Dinner in the Sky® by Thonon is back again this year as part of the Toques en Chablais International Gastronomy Festival, the Tourist Office wishes to offer the general public a unique gastronomic experience.

Dinner in the Sky® by Thonon vuelve un año más en el marco del Festival Internacional de Gastronomía Toques en Chablais, la Oficina de Turismo desea ofrecer al gran público una experiencia gastronómica única.

Dinner in the Sky® by Thonon kehrt auch in diesem Jahr im Rahmen des Internationalen Gastronomiefestivals Toques en Chablais zurück. Das Fremdenverkehrsamt möchte der breiten Öffentlichkeit ein einzigartiges gastronomisches Erlebnis bieten.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-23 par Office de Tourisme de Thonon-les-Bains