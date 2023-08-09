Marché gourmand nocturne des Martinets du Lézert – La Bastide l’Evêque La Bastide-l’Évêque, 9 août 2023, Le Bas Ségala.

Retrouvez les producteurs locaux lors d’un marché gourmand convivial. Repas sur place ou à emporter..

2023-08-09 à ; fin : 2023-08-10 . .

La Bastide-l’Évêque

Le Bas Ségala 12200 Aveyron Occitanie



Meet the local producers during a friendly gourmet market. Meals on the spot or to take away.

Conozca a los productores locales en un agradable mercado gourmet. Comidas in situ o para llevar.

Treffen Sie lokale Produzenten bei einem geselligen Gourmetmarkt. Mahlzeiten vor Ort oder zum Mitnehmen.

Mise à jour le 2023-01-17 par OFFICE DE TOURISME AVEYRON SEGALA