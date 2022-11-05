La Perdrix + PaulAndré + El Manu Le Baraki, 5 novembre 2022, Marseille.

La Perdrix + PaulAndré + El Manu Samedi 5 novembre, 20h00 Le Baraki

Entrée libre

Le Baraki 1 rue de Tilsit 13006 Marseille Marseille 6e Arrondissement Marseille 13006 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur



PaulAndré :

https://soundcloud.com/user-682682426

El Manu :

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-11-05T20:00:00+01:00

2022-11-05T23:30:00+01:00

