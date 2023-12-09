(Super)Marché créatif d’hiver au 6b Le 6b Saint-Denis, 9 décembre 2023, Saint-Denis.

(Super)Marché créatif d’hiver au 6b 9 et 10 décembre Le 6b Entrée libre

Rendez-vous Samedi 9 et Dimanche 10 Décembre au 6b pour un (super)marché créatif d’hiver

❄️ AU PROGRAMME

✵ Plus de 50 stands de créateur·trices

✵ Des ateliers DIY pour des cadeaux 100% homemade

✵ Du miam-miam avec de bons petits plats réconfortants et des stands de produits locaux

✵ Des animations, des ateliers et plein d’autres surprises !

Une occasion parfaite pour faire des cadeaux originaux made in Saint-Denis, et de profiter d’un bon moment au 6b en famille, entre ami·es, ou enfin seul·e !

MARCHÉ DE CREATEUR·ICES LOCAUX

❋ LES ARTISTES RÉSIDENT·ES DU 6b :

– Alexandra Arango (illustration, print)

www.instagram.com/_alexarango

– Amélie Veyssière (dessins, peintures, objets d’art)

www.instagram.com/amelieveyssiere

– Anjan (dessins, peintures, objets d’art)

[www.instagram.com/_a.n.j.a.n](http://www.instagram.com/_a.n.j.a.n)_

– Association Murals (prints, illustrations, gravures, goodies)

www.instagram.com/murals_asso

– Billy Serib (sérigraphie, gravure, dessin, tatouages éphémères)

www.instagram.com/billyserib

– Claire Espinosa (créations graphiques, affiches, livres, vêtements)

www.instagram.com/lestudiowe

– Evantias (dessins, peintures, objets d’art)

www.instagram.com/evantias

– Fabrice Dupin-Girod (photos, musique, goodies)

www.instagram.com/fabricedupingirod

– Frédéric Keiff (sculptures métal et verre, vêtements)

www.fredkeiff.com

– Galatée Pestre et La Papesse (bijoux)

www.instagram.com/galateepestre [www.instagram.com/___la.papesse__](http://www.instagram.com/___la.papesse__)_

– Gonzague Lacombe (t-shirts, masques, soucoupes volantes)

www.instagram.com/gonzaguelacombele6b

– Jeanne Zipper (édition, textile, fanzines)

www.jeannezipper.com

– Laure du Faÿ (livres, risographies, bijoux)

www.instagram.com/lauredufay

– L’Æternité sauvage (photos, illustrations, bande dessinée)

www.le6b.fr/les-resident-e-s/laeternite-sauvage/

– La Tête Ailleurs (livres, cartes postales, badges)

www.instagram.com/lateteailleurseditions

– Marion Chombart de Lauwe (sérigraphie, risographie, dessins, gravure, cyanotype)

www.instagram.com/marionchombartdelauwe

– Marion Fillancq (bijoux sculptés à la main en bronze, miroir, résine)

www.instagram.com/marionfillancq

– Nka Woods (artisanat, illustration, céramique)

www.instagram.com/nka_woods

– Patricia Malvicino (cartes, lithographies, photographies, gaufrages, peintures)

www.instagram.com/patricia.malvicino

– Pascale Bosc (dessins, peintures, objets d’art)

www.instagram.com/pascaleboscartist

– Soledad Alt (céramique)

www.instagram.com/soledadalt

– Solène Monnier (cartes pliables « Pigeons voyageurs »)

www.solenemonnier.com/voyageursfiables

– Youpi / La Rage / L’Arapède (print, affiches, carnets)

[www.instagram.com/la_rage_](http://www.instagram.com/la_rage_)_ www.instagram.com/atelieryoupi www.instagram.com/arapede6b

– Yu Zhao (gravures, peintures petits formats, coffret de cartes)

www.instagram.com/yuzhao_art

+

❋ LES ATELIERS DE LA BRICHE @lesateliersdelabriche :

– Audrey Veyrac – Jojo Gadget (boules à neiges, bougies)

www.instagram.com/veyrac.audrey/

– Benjamin Vedrenne (bijoux électroniques et luminaires spatiaux)

www.instagram.com/vedrenne.benjamin

– Charlotte Le Damany (textiles teinture végétale)

www.instagram.com/damania_carre

– Dianka Idrissa (bijoux)

– Faustine Haurillon

www.instagram.com/faustinecmd/

– Jade Irribarria (céramiques, laine feutrée)

www.instagram.com/chateauminus/

– Jean-Matthieu Fourt (bocaux de légumes et fruits bio)

– Marianne Charbonnel (objets en résine, céramique)

www.instagram.com/mariannecharbonnel

– Marion Colasse (bijoux, pin’s)

www.instagram.com/marioncolassejewelry

– Pablo Réol (fanzines, tissus, objets, risographies)

www.instagram.com/reolpablo

– Pierre Charentus (Illustrations, risographie, bande dessinée)

www.instagram.com/pierrecharentus/

– Zoé Landry (illustration, sérigraphie)

www.instagram.com/zoelandbriche/

+

❋ ATELIER 13 FONTAINE @13fontaine :

– Darta Sidere (bougeoirs en pierre)

www.instagram.com/dartasidere/

– Flore Eckmann (cartes postales, micro édition, memory)

www.instagram.com/floreeckmann/

– Kim Bradford (éditions textiles, papiers)

www.instagram.com/kimbradford18/

– Marie Benoîte Fertin (savons, cartes postales comestibles)

www.instagram.com/marie_benoite_fertin/

– Marie Glaize (jeux)

www.instagram.com/marie_glaize/

– Plume Ribout Martini (bijoux en verre)

www.instagram.com/opaline.prm www.instagram.com/plume_ri

– Theodora Fragiadakis (affiches)

– Voyance Babar (diseureuses de bonne aventure et conseiller·es de l’astral)

+

❋ LES INVITÉ·ES :

– Léa Bernard-Lamy (crochet, print)

www.instagram.com/lea.bernard.lermite

– Zoé Peau de Vache (cuir, textile)

www.instagram.com/zoe_peau_de_vache

– Gaëlle.b estampe (gravure)

www.instagram.com/gaelle.b_estampe

– Louise Aloupic (illustration, sérigraphie, stickers, fanzines, objets)

www.instagram.com/louise.aloupic

– Sorana Delhommeau (print)

www.instagram.com/dore_dessine

– Perrine Ritter (textile)

www.instagram.com/franche.9325

– Julia Alexandre (zine, risographie, sérigraphie, badges)

www.instagram.com/juliagressive

‍♀️ ANIMATIONS ET ATELIERS

️ Atelier massage assis (prix libre) – en continu, samedi uniquement

Recevez un massage de 15 minutes qui a été pensé pour vous détendre et vous redynamiser. Le massage est global, il concerne l’intégralité du corps, tête, cou, nuque, épaule, trapèze, dos, membres antérieurs, membres inférieurs.

️ Atelier de création de bijoux par Marion Fillancq – les deux jours en continu

Atelier parents-enfants, à partir de 3 ans : pendant que votre enfant (ou ado ou âme sœur!) dessinera sa plus belle création à vos côtés, vous fabriquerez une broche en laiton qui servira d’encadrement ou sertissure à un fragment de ce dessin qui pourra être résiné ou mis sous verre. A l’aide de poinçons vous pourrez personnaliser votre bijou, et même l’orner d’une breloque de votre choix.

Inscription sur place le jour J. À partir de 45€, durée environ 45 minutes. Possible de venir sans enfant avec un dessin en poche !

️ Atelier de céramique par Anne Suze (dimanche uniquement, de 13h à 16h)

Crée ta bestiole à suspendre ou ton magnet lucky charm. Approche de la céramique à travers la découverte de différentes techniques : modelage, empreinte, plaque, estampage… (céramique autodurcissante sans cuisson)

20 euros la demi heure (1 création) ou 30 euros l’heure (2 créations). Groupe de 4 personnes maximum.

CORNER RESTAURATION (sur place et/ou à emporter, les deux jours) :

⊛ Bar du 6b (bière artisanale, vins, softs et vin chaud à petits prix)

⊛ Stand restauration avec de bons petits plats réconfortants (avec Sarah et l’association Moi-Même)

⊛ Bar à huitres avec Oysters & Cabbana

www.instagram.com/oysterscabbana

⊛ La Belle Façon (pains artisanaux et éthiques)

www.instagram.com/la.belle.facon_/

⁂ INFOS PRATIQUES

Samedi 9 Décembre : 12h – 19h

Dimanche 10 Décembre : 12h – 19h

️ ENTRÉE GRATUITE pour tou·tes

CASH et CB au bar

CASH et LYDIA pour vos emplettes

ACCES AU 6b

Le 6b : 6-10 Quai de Seine, 93200 Saint-Denis

RER D / Ligne H — Gare de Saint-Denis

Ligne 13 — Porte de Paris / Basilique Saint-Denis

Ⓣ Tram 1 / Tram 8 — Gare de Saint-Denis

Ⓑ Bus n°154 et 237 — Gare de Saint-Denis

Garage à vélos sur place, pas de parking voiture

Le 6b 6 – 10 quai de seine, Saint-denis Saint-Denis 93200 Confluence Seine-Saint-Denis Île-de-France 01 42 43 23 34 http://www.le6b.fr https://www.facebook.com/Le6b.SaintDenis [{« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@_alexarango) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/279366374_494011989129002_2555693503655837741_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=102&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=cYZWogtgXmMAX9H2UY1&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfAXBVqlMUvg6qDgvZPFFW1n8Ht6OMxVVUDFNlxftIFXGw&oe=656BA27B », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/_alexarango/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/_alexarango »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@amelieveyssiere) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/259640084_237105188515415_5353215721386304347_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=110&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=ODGZDuMwZCUAX936deH&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfBuxMnSlG04O97-1yWJp2_tNDDfNApeu_RHd7qDJaGGjA&oe=656BB0C0 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/amelieveyssiere/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/amelieveyssiere »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@_a.n.j.a.n) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/385815481_699535891647050_2591273280145726485_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=103&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=MNTAfY1jUNUAX_vIEIN&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfCo_VWK3btLnFR_08SBUt9zSLcRpB0F7eHS7hSzTZXGlg&oe=656C0FF7 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/_a.n.j.a.n/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/_a.n.j.a.n »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@murals_asso) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/202684810_4109898812399328_8549950806893612732_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=108&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=8TsustkMlK8AX86S9OW&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfDICie3RiEG90DAfbdJ8884ZXcjneY0lZV8t1uQcl8iDA&oe=656C1878 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/murals_asso/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/murals_asso »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@billyserib) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/274742333_507429320766642_1837067271512843624_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=109&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=mX5_sVLc0LgAX_Q-nUg&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfC8TpsIj578uG_W04IIx97TDFjH5pMF-inSX77sLxZDjQ&oe=656BC3CB », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/billyserib/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/billyserib »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@lestudiowe) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/16110431_1765482810436770_4029400581800984576_a.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=100&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=03G5ddP1ZO4AX_b5qkW&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfA2X1ke_Jx6HSug7GcfrieghraefHT0ritUOlwoStfLPw&oe=656B1E5C », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/lestudiowe/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/lestudiowe »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@evantias) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/249751692_939687693313356_310886356716607232_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=101&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=Y0NdWpZcglMAX-sYG0q&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfAVIY9eKpQP5pT-2pxQ42dS60TW_VSupj2Us2gOmKttWQ&oe=656BE0E8 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/evantias/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/evantias »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@fabricedupingirod) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/18013434_652666888263571_8945059431679262720_a.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=103&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=IIhmDuvCITkAX9-SCfx&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfAgl4BTYw1J3zIYWhEKPhPes1JD2_eVzqvlckqOZtaK8g&oe=656C32D6 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/fabricedupingirod/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/fabricedupingirod »}, {« link »: « http://www.fredkeiff.com »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@galateepestre) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/395832844_1416396368939594_5429277166772391307_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=111&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=7v90EnL6x0gAX9hIkWR&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfD76Y_IgLaf9LTSRfOXteJWGQkfql_CljSEtXO7c6QFTg&oe=656BD805 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/galateepestre/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/galateepestre »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@gonzaguelacombele6b) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/43914911_529188760883343_3711037827497066496_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=107&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=fGHl2tvVoZEAX8tkxjt&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfAGuSr5SDTzU26M3Zfwsyd0YTnmZQkl6X1U1J9tiHgv0A&oe=656CE96E », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/gonzaguelacombele6b/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/gonzaguelacombele6b »}, {« link »: « http://www.jeannezipper.com »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@lauredufay) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/376918960_1511733706317515_8013659366038012183_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=101&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=VRPv4G5EkCwAX8movS7&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfCfc7r3PMzEWgBH0LK951v_l9x22xj0BYgf_SUuANZKUg&oe=656BFCF2 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/lauredufay/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/lauredufay »}, {« link »: « http://www.le6b.fr/les-resident-e-s/laeternite-sauvage/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@lateteailleurseditions) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/59563185_366221594245309_6596040984549654528_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=106&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=IXuA5J5SrroAX8lqFmY&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfDsRQWYfG0TgteNa_euol5sqIpb50WwSkGCCo-uG91fAw&oe=656C25AC », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/lateteailleurseditions/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/lateteailleurseditions »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@marionchombartdelauwe) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/35934467_267560640473207_1196021123465084928_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=110&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=BPmFSBgiDzwAX8JJ7_f&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfAo9m7TTT9f05gTytnJ5JospnXXyU5lb-HL-VJYaVNuJg&oe=656C2BD6 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/marionchombartdelauwe/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/marionchombartdelauwe »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@marionfillancq) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/177219535_480586356618130_4006731565419546084_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=110&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=ctyHdRiATkwAX_hE-nc&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfAcNI2k3vKEauJfeUbj5L6Aisna-ImUsDJAxEzJGNuFqA&oe=656B6126 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/marionfillancq/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/marionfillancq »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@nka_woods) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/306946699_5979218622105440_4962151317641557541_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=104&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=gzNbB1JEcHQAX8vWmGK&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfD12K_KQkZ-f-wFbX__Uoij_9AKYhyq_2fPyOmo2cUucg&oe=656CF0C2 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/nka_woods/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/nka_woods »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@patricia.malvicino) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/107459029_680593626004981_2171519196490223259_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=107&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=9OC0mE6gTgoAX_-k70B&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfD1R7XHPQEiutlt9-4YIfsxpfX–eOqopPR3i7x35NO9g&oe=656CB469 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/patricia.malvicino/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/patricia.malvicino »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@pascaleboscartist) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/69429079_1117305225132212_8197959615820857344_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=105&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=NqZE_bUiJ5cAX_p5U0i&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfAhxN2G4bw-s4doZ-BoeWF_aILr2Yt_wWwi1I3KmV0p8Q&oe=656C3280 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/pascaleboscartist/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/pascaleboscartist »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@soledadalt) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/404606859_319347444295346_2728825595666381617_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=100&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=u01QaFwXkBEAX8j2au8&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfA5kogoM5RqIpn5NGWMAb8OjW8yB9Xo17n1QmLQIvs3-w&oe=656C2276 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/soledadalt/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/soledadalt »}, {« link »: « http://www.solenemonnier.com/voyageursfiables »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@la_rage_) », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/la_rage_/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/la_rage_ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@atelieryoupi) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/12534141_1748774975343397_886548347_a.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=104&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=4075kFPOK7cAX-tQhes&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfC3n54Om33rjOwCco0Ptb98arRNc1tKHLsDjwRE4hfs6Q&oe=656CF6D3 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/atelieryoupi/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/atelieryoupi »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@arapede6b) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/209095181_129144745996099_5102628548594480822_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=105&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=HvXYKbZqvxcAX9-Eohm&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfBlwncWlPoj9NgzdqJwa3d_dGAE6n23ho3Q4RL8-GwlTg&oe=656C0D1A », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/arapede6b/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/arapede6b »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@yuzhao_art) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/309884585_477860344256627_1610529212667260137_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=102&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=UkiXG5fH9WEAX-Ujzhl&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfAMp9Luzoxi6_dQ7dxsoQ3cl6xnX49aJd1rKDBk2SndyA&oe=656C49D4 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/yuzhao_art/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/yuzhao_art »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@veyrac.audrey) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/91401046_237244327662659_7494624464441704448_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=102&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=RI77lp2D5QEAX_BYNQz&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfByNhTkw23XQyve9lfcqirQxrEWs3VaYOs_yh3JV4-qAA&oe=656CADFC », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/veyrac.audrey/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/veyrac.audrey/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@vedrenne.benjamin) », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/vedrenne.benjamin/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/vedrenne.benjamin »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@damania_carre) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/334860756_135241315899829_6235322965109030528_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=110&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=QOhaKzz_2oQAX99LdAm&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfBIG0g525t41XHEPMgHE-bLzHBI2EUVNWrVyw7IEBiOuQ&oe=656B8687 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/damania_carre/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/damania_carre »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@faustinecmd) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/30078814_1259124307551610_6235664160076595200_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=103&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=wfEqGxDvemcAX_nhcMR&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfCPVNkeWLB2r2bSIlU7AA9t8j9JMa3oibRlOaKj-XXulQ&oe=656CF5E7 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/faustinecmd/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/faustinecmd/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@chateauminus) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/398108899_1072279480620080_7419998427406364172_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=103&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=LQwY5Nov5oUAX-7oxVi&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfBIyju6D44odbQx-jTlofsUuqVyJ5m3MNMH7Jl1v1klJw&oe=656B7B5E », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/chateauminus/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/chateauminus/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@mariannecharbonnel) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/247538246_280610463926396_4816070532945510034_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=104&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=ICY0VkypwlEAX-0r9V9&_nc_oc=AQmI7ZbjrDaSMlNqCtUVNwVOJG2ih6rV4ey5Um3kLV-8B8o0yVCdxvDwa42BKQTWsEE&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfCS_MEI0w3eDPBL72PYqtJV6KE9WPExCFmsiaMZ2xdsJg&oe=656B46B8 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/mariannecharbonnel/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/mariannecharbonnel »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@marioncolassejewelry) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/341011865_1011763883130021_49992304926305735_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=100&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=9Wc-x1d0VyoAX8x3HHm&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfCh_ySYvTzROoRs-VtzjYgBoh91LLe5i8K3t6hqftw9VQ&oe=656CDDAE », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/marioncolassejewelry/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/marioncolassejewelry »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@reolpablo) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/373657521_942875036813359_5205429243303743042_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=100&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=TAvNIn-4KGsAX9DWFsd&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfAfW-loItLqGg1nXQ6Ds_8QtkTU5zsPeH5YTg3IbL8wgA&oe=656BD700 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/reolpablo/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/reolpablo »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@pierrecharentus) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/75388611_647211372481823_5012804829655859200_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=101&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=G_lyqL6pNCYAX8K47ek&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfBiMMA2SzIoSwtcOCOh4SGmtMOe-rYLjmUZdqwEcj4YPA&oe=656C6FCA », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/pierrecharentus/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/pierrecharentus/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@zoelandbriche) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/165269080_243427414174017_5262625554694144734_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=109&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=WlMIUCxsRmAAX9yPnGR&_nc_oc=AQnkWZTV8daudBKoA98UvFrdbIm7dGBgtod5mhpucIdKmAljhFFdegIqFPAdwHEhnko&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfD4svOa5Iu-cKEsrcJpB0hchrQZrr7f0LM4r6rSeD6Rsw&oe=656C08A1 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/zoelandbriche/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/zoelandbriche/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@dartasidere) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/135426162_113446403976644_9111093829685649654_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=101&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=_bgm304SlP0AX_X_gXp&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfAXWW6p3dupnw9LrLZDwKchkMlfN6l9n-ot73YQSLKZlw&oe=656CC330 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/dartasidere/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/dartasidere/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@floreeckmann) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/272763422_628592398422399_1754889415542560120_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=109&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=TkUWBRPpaSEAX8EZC6W&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfAH09wWihX1M_EH2qUa7U-6ZxPk7-RJv0pIEJLo_709sA&oe=656B6862 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/floreeckmann/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/floreeckmann/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@kimbradford18) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/315764203_1429059517625302_9165640473718551369_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=101&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=FCRWo-vWtCkAX9ahd1M&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfCMqHx6T2LhAV38HPwMty8jUH9nQtMyAVXsxr_4zJsWYg&oe=656CE1BC », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/kimbradford18/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/kimbradford18/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@marie_benoite_fertin) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/242236460_1736799763197468_8247895441924135250_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=107&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=R79OKWQEAOIAX8pIRDM&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfDjotpuyaH7HKRsYGgPmtcirQFqBA5gLv9eX1IXNONoug&oe=656C998C », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/marie_benoite_fertin/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/marie_benoite_fertin/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@marie_glaize) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/81138127_895622864188646_6947231385077678080_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=107&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=vzog1oVtqy4AX9sRZNZ&_nc_oc=AQkTJX7lvaT8LcBUpNPwPghSDAYobYG5d_icINjK_VrGb8mByS36SawCWqWsVAjmZWs&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfAxn-10zCRB9IsEoUYPmNXBP5BLEKThk5Wm9uNQduOkTg&oe=656B4326 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/marie_glaize/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/marie_glaize/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@opaline.prm) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/364341478_176356475456733_7311605466261548227_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=103&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=cpQdjFYmpWMAX86y5kM&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfDL1unVuul-8oGmLa0ZConfWHmsDkf19-CrlWivBTVBKA&oe=656CD39E », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/opaline.prm/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/opaline.prm »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@plume_ri) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/125957911_409322076775017_865843009289411797_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=110&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=iwanOyGJkTEAX91oSkN&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfBTjPlGHWs6IB7k13y0TEsZ37Pd7CCN46KW1ij_2noSxw&oe=656D03F4 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/plume_ri/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/plume_ri »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@lea.bernard.lermite) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/403995662_3625125837814238_5195897133358771879_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=100&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=6WOEy27am6YAX9wWOfo&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfA9bWLTF2iXLnBriR0497iPirJzcD5svmBocewFSTT0OA&oe=656BE3FF », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/lea.bernard.lermite/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/lea.bernard.lermite »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@zoe_peau_de_vache) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/274618181_344743767549799_1375251589746593082_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=100&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=lkSIhH1rb-QAX-pqFhO&_nc_oc=AQlFr_QR-f1Her1ka5XersPiT1MAHVfu9Dc-oCZAkripQpLgeQgixVq62RJD2YhPsKc&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfABfMg2_kLRYe6C60EcusdDCf6ZgttEwLjxcayHwx46ow&oe=656B7D25 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/zoe_peau_de_vache/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/zoe_peau_de_vache »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@gaelle.b_estampe) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/195694839_224519122559419_3764855589180766104_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=101&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=vT0vCc-mFSIAX-GNk6G&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfBnUl_ioT80wq2RCKefLK-24rqLWi4ARSpqWFVHbYXQYQ&oe=656D06F0 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/gaelle.b_estampe/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/gaelle.b_estampe »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@louise.aloupic) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/138695893_1048537898992577_2635505776595711077_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=101&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=fBzrHfLrk8oAX8_GBUG&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfDH4C92xSi0oufn0XMvIIylAOaNGcGx_v-WH64c9rqqkw&oe=656C1A9F », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/louise.aloupic/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/louise.aloupic »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@dore_dessine) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/396984648_1017700842782682_1790214710058631136_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=110&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=XmuJjP7qdGkAX_L2C0H&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfA0dKRJI-G4laCbb96I1hQoqWhV2IwCu_PRZFwJnqJp5g&oe=656C2175 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/dore_dessine/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/dore_dessine »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@franche.9325) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/291908442_127113423346547_3224037408566675235_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=106&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=is69HkXeBcMAX_-xNsp&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfAKDsl5brxUHIP7FpTAUAjkQNcJ8uj2QxumKDaWkvNzLA&oe=656B841C », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/franche.9325/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/franche.9325 »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@juliagressive) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/130161222_176221844171273_520025984030977159_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=101&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=teTVB6w76c4AX91o71Q&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfDRKfXFoj9cLFjD6t6VGi2qNhESzMVk4yu1ZpTEVH2CkA&oe=656B82C7 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/juliagressive/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/juliagressive »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@oysterscabbana) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/243765492_130723799293070_6409620953915617783_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=108&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=CrdugYHGJtkAX_OlJZr&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfDaVc8T4_0szX7ToMbyY9G99Y2bNMRpV78BgFx7fEHBUw&oe=656B80D7 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/oysterscabbana/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/oysterscabbana »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@la.belle.facon_) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/326765434_719914566326085_493450909431651595_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=107&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=dc0N8fsECFkAX-zRhcU&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfAhROIXP9jXJYNWT6VwECuZ4KYBsrwxpA40cIWZ5Hbjtg&oe=656CF248 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/la.belle.facon_/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « http://www.instagram.com/la.belle.facon_/ »}] Installée dans un ancien bâtiment industriel de 7000 m2 à Saint-Denis, l’association Le 6b est un lieu de travail, de culture et d’échanges autogéré, ouvert depuis 2010. Il met à disposition des professionnel·les des métiers de la création, près de 200 ateliers privatifs ainsi que des espaces mutualisés de création, de diffusion et de convivialité. S’y regroupent des artistes musiciens, cinéastes, graphistes, artisans, travailleurs sociaux, comédiens, danseurs, peintres, sculpteurs, architectes.

Le 6b offre un cadre propice à la création et à l’expérimentation sous toutes ses formes.

Entre expositions, spectacles, séminaires, actions culturelles de proximité, festivals éphémères, Le 6b offre une tribune de réflexion où sont convié·es habitant·es et acteur·ices de la vie associative, culturelle, économique et politique à créer une culture du « vivre ensemble », à inventer une métropole évolutive.

La diversité des projets développés au sein du 6b favorise le croisement des publics et contribue activement à la vitalité et au rayonnement culturel de Saint-Denis et de Plaine Commune, Territoire de Culture et Création. Développer, fédérer les initiatives d’un territoire en pleine mutation et se saisir des enjeux qui le traversent, voici le chemin que se propose d’emprunter le 6b, porté par ses résident·es. En organisant des événements culturels et en soutenant des projets artistiques, l’ambition du 6b est de mettre en réseau des initiatives et des individus qui participent à fabriquer la ville d’aujourd’hui et de demain. Le 6b : 6-10 Quai de Seine, 93200 Saint-Denis ? RER D / Ligne H — Gare de Saint-Denis ? Ligne 13 — Porte de Paris / Basilique Saint-Denis Ⓣ Tram 1 / Tram 8 — Gare de Saint-Denis Ⓑ Bus n°154 et 237 — Gare de Saint-Denis Garage à vélos sur place, pas de parking voiture

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-12-09T12:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-09T19:00:00+01:00

2023-12-10T12:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-10T19:00:00+01:00

marché noël