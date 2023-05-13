Dure Vie 10 Years Paris x Le 6b Le 6b, 13 mai 2023, Saint-Denis.

Dure Vie 10 Years Paris x Le 6b Samedi 13 mai, 14h00 Le 6b 9 à 20€

10 ANS…. ?

De fête, d’amour, d’adrénaline, d’exutoire, de rencontres inspirantes, de moments suspendus, de sets et lives puissants, de danses libérées, de culture électronique en mouvement. Toujours avec passion, que ce soit sur le média ou sur le dancefloor, avec vous.

Avant de s’envoler pour Londres, Berlin, Bruxelles, Barcelone, Toulouse, Montréal ou encore São Paulo, Dure Vie organise une DOUBLE (BIRTHDAY) PARTY dans le mythique 6b. Format XXL : 2 scènes extérieure et intérieure et 10 artistes en DJ sets pour une date rare dans le lieu.

De la house à l’italo, de l’électro à la techno, de la minimale aux breaks : feu d’artifices sur le dancefloor, en communion avec vous.

? ATTENTION ÇA VA PARTIR VITE ?

LINE UP

MAINSTAGE (OUTDOOR) :

Maruwa

Jordan Nocturne

Baraka

Melody

Maxye

Marbré

SCÈNE INDOOR :

Lyss

Dusty Fingers

Smib

Devlesa

Marbré

Parasol

INFOS PRATIQUES

? Samedi 13 mai

? 14h – Minuit

? Le 6b : 6-10 Quai de Seine, 93200 Saint-Denis

Ⓜ️ RER D / Ligne H — Gare Saint-Denis, à 10min de Gare du Nord

Ⓜ️ Ligne 13 — Porte de Paris / Basilique Saint-Denis

Garage à vélos sur place

Installée dans un ancien bâtiment industriel de 7000 m2 à Saint-Denis, l'association Le 6b est un lieu de travail, de culture et d'échanges autogéré, ouvert depuis 2010. Il met à disposition des professionnel·les des métiers de la création, près de 200 ateliers privatifs ainsi que des espaces mutualisés de création, de diffusion et de convivialité. S'y regroupent des artistes musiciens, cinéastes, graphistes, artisans, travailleurs sociaux, comédiens, danseurs, peintres, sculpteurs, architectes. Le 6b offre un cadre propice à la création et à l'expérimentation sous toutes ses formes. Entre expositions, spectacles, séminaires, actions culturelles de proximité, festivals éphémères, Le 6b offre une tribune de réflexion où sont convié·es habitant·es et acteur·ices de la vie associative, culturelle, économique et politique à créer une culture du « vivre ensemble », à inventer une métropole évolutive. La diversité des projets développés au sein du 6b favorise le croisement des publics et contribue activement à la vitalité et au rayonnement culturel de Saint-Denis et de Plaine Commune, Territoire de Culture et Création. Développer, fédérer les initiatives d'un territoire en pleine mutation et se saisir des enjeux qui le traversent, voici le chemin que se propose d'emprunter le 6b, porté par ses résident·es. En organisant des événements culturels et en soutenant des projets artistiques, l'ambition du 6b est de mettre en réseau des initiatives et des individus qui participent à fabriquer la ville d'aujourd'hui et de demain.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-05-13T14:00:00+02:00 – 2023-05-13T23:59:00+02:00

club open air

Dure Vie