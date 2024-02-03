Los del Faro Le 3C Café culturel citoyen Aix-en-Provence, samedi 3 février 2024.

Los del Faro ♫♫♫ Samedi 3 février, 20h00 Le 3C Café culturel citoyen

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-02-03T20:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-03T22:00:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-02-03T20:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-03T22:00:00+01:00

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=1w3kZSXvet0&feature=youtu.bencontre de quatre musiciens autour de chansons écrites par Pablo Arboles. Une musique joyeuse et rythmée aux sonorités folk. Un road-trip de Grenade à

Bourg-en-Bresse.

Pablo Arboles (Guitare, Chant)

Olivier Macherey (Basse, Chœur)

Alexandre Escarguel (Claviers)

Florian Bois (Percussions)

Teaser :

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=1w3kZSXvet0&feature=youtu.be

_____________________________________________________________

Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive

→ https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

