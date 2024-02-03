Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

Los del Faro Le 3C Café culturel citoyen Aix-en-Provence

Los del Faro Le 3C Café culturel citoyen Aix-en-Provence, samedi 3 février 2024.

Los del Faro ♫♫♫ Samedi 3 février, 20h00 Le 3C Café culturel citoyen

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=1w3kZSXvet0&feature=youtu.bencontre de quatre musiciens autour de chansons écrites par Pablo Arboles. Une musique joyeuse et rythmée aux sonorités folk. Un road-trip de Grenade à
Bourg-en-Bresse.

Pablo Arboles (Guitare, Chant)
Olivier Macherey (Basse, Chœur)
Alexandre Escarguel (Claviers)
Florian Bois (Percussions)
Teaser :
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=1w3kZSXvet0&feature=youtu.be
3 février 2024
13090
Le 3C Café culturel citoyen
23 Boulevard Carnot 13100 Aix-en-Provence
Aix-en-Provence
Bouches-du-Rhône
Le 3C Café culturel citoyen Aix-en-Provence
43.525847
5.454679
43.525847;5.454679

