Concert Toutes directions violoncelle Lavaur Meymac, 6 août 2023, Meymac.

Meymac,Corrèze

A l’occasion de la sortie de son disque, Delphine Cheney-Fournier, donnera un concert de violoncelle avec des œuvres de J.S Bach, Claude Debussy, des chansons françaises et congolaise. Elle dédicacera son disque à la fin du concert..

2023-08-06 à ; fin : 2023-08-06 . .

Lavaur

Meymac 19250 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



To mark the release of her album, Delphine Cheney-Fournier will give a cello concert featuring works by J.S. Bach, Claude Debussy, and French and Congolese songs. She will sign her CD at the end of the concert.

Con motivo del lanzamiento de su álbum, Delphine Cheney-Fournier ofrecerá un concierto de violonchelo con obras de J.S. Bach y Claude Debussy, así como canciones francesas y congoleñas. Al final del concierto firmará su CD.

Anlässlich der Veröffentlichung ihrer CD wird Delphine Cheney-Fournier ein Cellokonzert mit Werken von J.S. Bach, Claude Debussy, französischen und kongolesischen Liedern geben. Am Ende des Konzerts wird sie ihre CD signieren.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-13 par Office de Tourisme de Haute Corrèze