Exposition : Expressions Libres Centre Social Rural Vicomte Gaston Henri Paillhou, 29 avril 2023, Lavault-Sainte-Anne.

Dix peintres aux expériences variées, marqués par la passion de la peinture, se retrouvent chaque semaine. Chaque peintre choisit son thème, réfléchit à l’équilibre de la composition, s’interroge sur l’harmonie des couleurs, sur la lumière, ….

2023-04-29 à 14:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-14 17:30:00. .

Centre Social Rural Vicomte Gaston Henri Paillhou Espace La Charité

Lavault-Sainte-Anne 03310 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Ten painters with varied experiences, marked by the passion of painting, meet every week. Each painter chooses his theme, reflects on the balance of the composition, wonders about the harmony of the colors, the light, …

Diez pintores de distintas procedencias, marcados por la pasión por la pintura, se reúnen cada semana. Cada pintor elige su tema, reflexiona sobre el equilibrio de la composición, se cuestiona la armonía de los colores, la luz…

Zehn Maler mit unterschiedlichen Erfahrungen, die von der Leidenschaft für die Malerei geprägt sind, treffen sich jede Woche. Jeder Maler wählt sein Thema, denkt über die Ausgewogenheit der Komposition nach, fragt nach der Harmonie der Farben, nach dem Licht, …

